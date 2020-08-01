Ohio State football continued its in-state recruiting dominance as it added Ohio’s top-ranked recruit for the 2022 recruiting class.

Gabe Powers, a four-star outside linebacker from Marysville, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Saturday afternoon. Powers is the fourth commit and second linebacker to join Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining fellow four-star and Ohio-native C.J. Hicks at the linebacker position.

He chose the Buckeyes over offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State, among others.