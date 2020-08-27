With state-mandated regulations on businesses across Ohio due to COVID-19, keeping track of the change in hours for some favorite campus bars and eateries can be a bit overwhelming. Below is a list of a few bars and restaurants around campus with updated information regarding current hours and services.

Ethyl & Tank

Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Offers dine-in and takeout

Address: 19 E. 13th Ave.

Standard Hall

Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Offers dine-in and takeout

Address: 1100 N. High St.

The Little Bar

Hours of operation: Wednesday through Sunday from 2:30-10 p.m.

Offers dine-in and takeout

Address: 2195 N. High St.

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Offers dine-in and takeout

Address: 1810 N. Fourth St.

Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern

Hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Offers dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery

Address: 1635 W. Lane Ave.

Service Bar

Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m.

Offers takeout

Address: 1230 Courtland Ave.

Lineage Brewing

Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 2-9 p.m.

Offers dine-in and curbside pickup

Address: 2971 N. High St.

Champps

Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Offers dine-in, takeout and delivery

Address: 1827 Olentangy River Road

GoreMade Pizza

Hours of operation: Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Offers dine-in and curbside pickup

Address: 936 N. Fourth St.

Varsity Club Restaurant & Bar

Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Offers dine-in and takeout

Address: 278 W. Lane Ave.

First Watch