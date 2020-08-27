With state-mandated regulations on businesses across Ohio due to COVID-19, keeping track of the change in hours for some favorite campus bars and eateries can be a bit overwhelming. Below is a list of a few bars and restaurants around campus with updated information regarding current hours and services.
Ethyl & Tank
- Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Offers dine-in and takeout
- Address: 19 E. 13th Ave.
Standard Hall
- Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Offers dine-in and takeout
- Address: 1100 N. High St.
The Little Bar
- Hours of operation: Wednesday through Sunday from 2:30-10 p.m.
- Offers dine-in and takeout
- Address: 2195 N. High St.
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
- Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Offers dine-in and takeout
- Address: 1810 N. Fourth St.
Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern
- Hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Offers dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery
- Address: 1635 W. Lane Ave.
Service Bar
- Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m.
- Offers takeout
- Address: 1230 Courtland Ave.
Lineage Brewing
- Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 2-9 p.m.
- Offers dine-in and curbside pickup
- Address: 2971 N. High St.
Champps
- Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Offers dine-in, takeout and delivery
- Address: 1827 Olentangy River Road
GoreMade Pizza
- Hours of operation: Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
- Offers dine-in and curbside pickup
- Address: 936 N. Fourth St.
Varsity Club Restaurant & Bar
- Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Offers dine-in and takeout
- Address: 278 W. Lane Ave.
First Watch
- Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Offers dine-in, takeout and delivery
- Address: 1567 N. High St.