Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Aug. 20

Angela Perley 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($80)

Friday, Aug. 21

Social Distancing Night of Blues 8 p.m. online (FREE)

OGP Social Distancing Festival 8 p.m at Madlab ($10)

Saturday, Aug. 22

BLM Family Car Parade 11 a.m at Lewis Town Center (Donation to charity of choice)

Sunday, Aug. 23

George Barrie Solo 3 p.m. at Land Grant Brewing (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Saturday, Aug. 22

A Socially Distanced Clueless Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Grandview Theatre and Drafthouse ($40)

Sunday, Aug. 23

Modo Yoga 10 a.m. at Land Grant Brewing ($10)

The Gahanna Farmers Market 3 p.m. at 73 W. Johnstown Road (FREE)

German Village Makers Market 11 a.m. at 1108 City Park Ave. (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Friday, Aug. 21

Screen on the Green: Jaws 7:30 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)

Saturday, Aug. 22

From Book to Film Outdoor Movie: Hook (1991) 7 p.m. at The Bridgeway Academy Parking Lot (FREE — donation encouraged)

Sunday, Aug. 23

Garden Scrawl 5! 12 p.m. at Central Ohio Herbs and Herbalists (FREE — donation encouraged)

RDI Pride Trip to Columbus Museum of Art 12 p.m. at CMOA ($8)

OTHER

Thursday, Aug. 20

Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m. at Easton Town Center Community Room (FREE)

Friday, Aug. 21

Black Yoga Festival 12 p.m. at Maroon Arts Group (FREE)

Additional dates: Aug. 22 and Aug. 23