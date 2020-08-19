Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Aug. 20
Angela Perley 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($80)
Friday, Aug. 21
Social Distancing Night of Blues 8 p.m. online (FREE)
OGP Social Distancing Festival 8 p.m at Madlab ($10)
Saturday, Aug. 22
BLM Family Car Parade 11 a.m at Lewis Town Center (Donation to charity of choice)
Sunday, Aug. 23
George Barrie Solo 3 p.m. at Land Grant Brewing (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Saturday, Aug. 22
A Socially Distanced Clueless Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Grandview Theatre and Drafthouse ($40)
Sunday, Aug. 23
Modo Yoga 10 a.m. at Land Grant Brewing ($10)
The Gahanna Farmers Market 3 p.m. at 73 W. Johnstown Road (FREE)
German Village Makers Market 11 a.m. at 1108 City Park Ave. (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Friday, Aug. 21
Screen on the Green: Jaws 7:30 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)
Saturday, Aug. 22
From Book to Film Outdoor Movie: Hook (1991) 7 p.m. at The Bridgeway Academy Parking Lot (FREE — donation encouraged)
Sunday, Aug. 23
Garden Scrawl 5! 12 p.m. at Central Ohio Herbs and Herbalists (FREE — donation encouraged)
RDI Pride Trip to Columbus Museum of Art 12 p.m. at CMOA ($8)
OTHER
Thursday, Aug. 20
Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m. at Easton Town Center Community Room (FREE)
Friday, Aug. 21
Black Yoga Festival 12 p.m. at Maroon Arts Group (FREE)
- Additional dates: Aug. 22 and Aug. 23
The “Good Trouble” Rally Protest 5:30 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)