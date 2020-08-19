Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

 

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Aug. 20

Angela Perley 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($80) 

Friday, Aug. 21

Social Distancing Night of Blues 8 p.m. online (FREE) 

OGP Social Distancing Festival 8 p.m at Madlab ($10)

Saturday, Aug. 22

BLM Family Car Parade 11 a.m at Lewis Town Center (Donation to charity of choice) 

Sunday, Aug. 23

George Barrie Solo 3 p.m. at Land Grant Brewing (FREE) 

 

FOOD AND DRINK

Saturday, Aug. 22

A Socially Distanced Clueless Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Grandview Theatre and Drafthouse ($40) 

Sunday, Aug. 23

Modo Yoga 10 a.m. at Land Grant Brewing ($10) 

The Gahanna Farmers Market 3 p.m. at 73 W. Johnstown Road (FREE)

German Village Makers Market 11 a.m. at 1108 City Park Ave. (FREE)

 

ART AND FILM

Friday, Aug. 21

Screen on the Green: Jaws 7:30 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE) 

Saturday, Aug. 22

From Book to Film Outdoor Movie: Hook (1991) 7 p.m. at The Bridgeway Academy Parking Lot (FREE — donation encouraged)

Sunday, Aug. 23

Garden Scrawl 5! 12 p.m. at Central Ohio Herbs and Herbalists (FREE —  donation encouraged) 

RDI Pride Trip to Columbus Museum of Art  12 p.m. at CMOA ($8) 

 

OTHER

Thursday, Aug. 20

Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m. at Easton Town Center Community Room (FREE) 

Friday, Aug. 21

Black Yoga Festival 12 p.m. at Maroon Arts Group (FREE) 

  • Additional dates: Aug. 22 and Aug. 23

The “Good Trouble” Rally Protest 5:30 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)

 