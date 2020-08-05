Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Speak Easy: Mixtape Zoom Edition 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Nappy Roots 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Aug. 7
- The West Family Drag-In 7 p.m. at the Valley Dale Ballroom ($50)
- Additional dates: Aug. 8
- Chance McCoy of Old Crow at Woodlands Tavern 7 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($12)
- Country Line Dancing 7 p.m. at Flannigan’s Dublin (FREE)
Saturday, Aug. 8
- Amber Knicole: Apart Together Concert Series 7 p.m. online (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Ross Heart Hospital Garden Virtual Cooking Class: Roasted Veggies 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Italian Wine Tasting: Winans Chocolates + Coffees 6 p.m. at Grandview Yard ($20)
Friday, Aug. 7
- Dinner Party 4:30 p.m. at Cleaver ($100)
Saturday, Aug. 8
- Farmers’ Festival 8 a.m. at the North Market (FREE)
- Power of Sour at Platform 11 a.m at Platform Beer Co. (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Friday, Aug. 7
- Attractive Nuisances: Holly Wilson opening reception 7 p.m. at 934 Gallery (FREE)
Saturday, Aug. 8
- A Socially Distanced National Lampoon’s Vacation Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($41)
- Chihuly Nights 7 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory ($9.50 student, $11 Adult)
- Pride of Ohio Drive-in Movie Series 4:30 p.m. at Ohio History Connection (FREE)
OTHER
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- A Conversation on Race & Intersectionality 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Rewrite Your 2020 Year: Virtual 6 p.m. online ($15)
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Understanding Implicit Bias through Self-Reflection 6 p.m. online ($25)
Friday, Aug. 7
- Summer of Love Blood Drive 2 p.m. at North High Brewing (FREE)
- Gracehaven’s ‘Over the Edge’ 2020 Rappelling Event 7 a.m. at 100 E. Broad St. ($100)
Saturday, Aug. 8
- August Moonlight Market 6 p.m. at Gay Street District (FREE)