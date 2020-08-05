Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Aug. 6

Friday, Aug. 7

Saturday, Aug. 8

Amber Knicole: Apart Together Concert Series 7 p.m. online (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Ross Heart Hospital Garden Virtual Cooking Class: Roasted Veggies 6 p.m. online (FREE)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Italian Wine Tasting: Winans Chocolates + Coffees 6 p.m. at Grandview Yard ($20)

Friday, Aug. 7

Dinner Party 4:30 p.m. at Cleaver ($100)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Farmers’ Festival 8 a.m. at the North Market (FREE)

Power of Sour at Platform 11 a.m at Platform Beer Co. (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Friday, Aug. 7

Attractive Nuisances: Holly Wilson opening reception 7 p.m. at 934 Gallery (FREE)

Saturday, Aug. 8

OTHER

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Thursday, Aug. 6

Understanding Implicit Bias through Self-Reflection 6 p.m. online ($25)

Friday, Aug. 7

Saturday, Aug. 8