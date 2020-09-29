After a decade of being in business, the Brandt-Roberts Galleries is celebrating the way it knows best: a new exhibition.

“TEN: A Decade of BRG” will open Friday and run through Nov. 1. As a 10th anniversary celebration, the works featured are from every artist currently working with the gallery, Michelle Brandt, owner of the gallery and Ohio State alumna, said. All of the pieces included in the exhibition are either 10-by-10 inch dimensions or involve the number 10.

The artists’ methods in incorporating the numbers are not particularly straightforward, though.

“None of them really used the numbers per se, they just have the indication of a one and a zero, if that makes sense,” Brandt said.

One of the pieces, “Ten Cranes of Happiness” by artist Bernard Palchick, is a painting of two cranes, while the remaining eight cranes are origami.

Palchick — who has worked with the gallery for 7 1/2 years — said the varying nature of the art being presented is something that has always been an important part of the Brandt-Roberts Galleries. Palchick said he hopes the wide variety of inspiration he used for his painting reflecits this aspect of the gallery.

“That aspect of being eclectic and pulling from Asian art or Asian culture and pulling from South Africa and pulling from ecology was somewhat parallel to the eclectic quality of the gallery, and the fact that they include so many different kinds of artists doing so many different sorts of things, sort of helping us all expand our vision of this world,” Palchick said.

Another painting in the exhibition, “Alice’s Dream” by Jason Morgan, depicts a woman holding a leaf and a tomato, which together resemble a 10, but the number is not explicitly used anywhere in the painting, Brandt said.

The varying ways the artists decided to use the idea of 10 is something Brandt said she finds fascinating about this exhibition and wants the public to notice.

“What I wanted them to see was that all of our artists came together and did sort of a celebratory 10, but they did it in their way,” Brandt said.

Keeping the gallery open for so long hasn’t been a walk in the park, and for Brandt, the exhibition is a celebration of overcoming the many challenges that the gallery has faced, she said.

“What 10 means for us is that the art business is a finicky little business, and the fact that we’ve been here for 10 years and we’ve developed all of these relationships with our artists and with our clients, I think it’s something to be celebrated,” Brandt said.

“TEN: A Decade of BRG” opens Friday and will run through Nov. 1 at Brandt-Roberts Galleries, located at 642 N. High St. The gallery is open Friday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m. as well as by appointment. A virtual preview is also available by request. Admission is free, and the artists’ works are for sale.