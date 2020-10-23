Ohio State head coach Ryan Day prepares to lead the Buckeyes out of the tunnel before the game against Florida Atlantic.

Ohio State football will suit up Saturday against Nebraska, but the team’s first status report gives insight into who may have to wait to make a 2020 debut. 

Graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie were listed as the Buckeyes’ only game-time decisions. Ohio State listed 12 players — including running backs Marcus Crowley and Miyan Williams — as unavailable in its initial report. 

Notable omissions from the report include senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who suffered a gunshot wound to the cheeks Aug. 30, and sophomore defensive tackle Taron Vincent. Both of their absences indicate the potential to be available for Saturday’s opener.

 

Game-time decision

 

LB Justin Hilliard

 

DT Jaden McKenzie

 

Unavailable

 

CB Lejond Cavazos

 

DL Jacolbe Cowan

 

RB Marcus Crowley

 

 OG Gavin Cupp

 

 LB Tommy Eichenberg

 

 WR Jaylen Harris

 

 WR Austin Kutscher

 

LS Roen McCullough

 

DB Alec Taylor

 

QB Danny Vanatsky

 

SAF Kourt Willilams

 

RB Miyan Williams