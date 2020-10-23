Ohio State football will suit up Saturday against Nebraska, but the team’s first status report gives insight into who may have to wait to make a 2020 debut.

Graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie were listed as the Buckeyes’ only game-time decisions. Ohio State listed 12 players — including running backs Marcus Crowley and Miyan Williams — as unavailable in its initial report.

Notable omissions from the report include senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who suffered a gunshot wound to the cheeks Aug. 30, and sophomore defensive tackle Taron Vincent. Both of their absences indicate the potential to be available for Saturday’s opener.

Game-time decision

LB Justin Hilliard

DT Jaden McKenzie

Unavailable

CB Lejond Cavazos

DL Jacolbe Cowan

RB Marcus Crowley

OG Gavin Cupp

LB Tommy Eichenberg

WR Jaylen Harris

WR Austin Kutscher

LS Roen McCullough

DB Alec Taylor

QB Danny Vanatsky

SAF Kourt Willilams

RB Miyan Williams