Ohio State football will suit up Saturday against Nebraska, but the team’s first status report gives insight into who may have to wait to make a 2020 debut.
Graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie were listed as the Buckeyes’ only game-time decisions. Ohio State listed 12 players — including running backs Marcus Crowley and Miyan Williams — as unavailable in its initial report.
Notable omissions from the report include senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who suffered a gunshot wound to the cheeks Aug. 30, and sophomore defensive tackle Taron Vincent. Both of their absences indicate the potential to be available for Saturday’s opener.
Game-time decision
LB Justin Hilliard
DT Jaden McKenzie
Unavailable
CB Lejond Cavazos
DL Jacolbe Cowan
RB Marcus Crowley
OG Gavin Cupp
LB Tommy Eichenberg
WR Jaylen Harris
WR Austin Kutscher
LS Roen McCullough
DB Alec Taylor
QB Danny Vanatsky
SAF Kourt Willilams
RB Miyan Williams