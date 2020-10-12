Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson announced in an email Monday that police patrols will be increasing in the off-campus area following the shooting death of student Chase Meola early Sunday.

Johnson said University Police is coordinating with Columbus Police and will assist in the investigation “in any way possible.” Kintie Mitchell Jr., an 18-year-old from the Near East Side, was arrested Sunday and charged with Meola’s murder.

“We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to quickly apprehend a suspect and move forward with criminal charges,” Johnson said.

Meola, a fifth-year in marketing, died after he was shot at a party near Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on East 14th and Indianola avenues early Sunday morning. Mitchell’s arraignment is set for Tuesday in the Franklin County Municipal Court. Mitchell is not affiliated with Ohio State.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the increase in patrol is in direct response to the shooting.