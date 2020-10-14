Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Linden Hollow & The Devil Doves 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40) Additional time at 8:30 p.m.



Thursday, Oct. 15

Deeptones: Vinyl Release Show 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($24) Additional time at 8:30 p.m.



Friday, Oct. 16

Zoo Trippin’ // Courtney From Work 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($20)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Sunday, Oct. 18

Hoodoo Soul Band 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($30) Additional time at 8:30 p.m.



FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Oct. 14

South Side Socially Distant Community Dinner 6 p.m. at the Rickenbacker Woods Foundation & Learning Center (FREE)

Saturday, Oct. 17

2020 Chili Cook-Off 12:30 p.m. at Shamrock Club of Columbus ($5 for six samples) Contestants can enter by dropping off their chili at Shamrock Club no later than 12:30 p.m.

Dinner from Hell: Nightmare Brewing 8 p.m. at Flip Side Easton ($80)

Monday, Oct. 19

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Pints & Pumpkin Carving 2 p.m. at North High Brewing ($10)

ART AND FILM

Thursday, Oct. 15

Sunday, Oct. 18

The Nightmare Before Christmas Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($40)

OTHER

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Watch Party: Columbus Crew Vs. FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)

Thursday, Oct. 15

FTP: Drunk Powerpoint Nite 8 p.m. online (FREE)

Friday, Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 17

Sunday, Oct. 18

Watch Party: Cleveland Browns Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)

2020 Trail of Scarecrows open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations across Fairfield County, Ohio (FREE) Additional dates through Oct. 31



Tuesday, Oct. 20