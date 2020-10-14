Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Linden Hollow & The Devil Doves 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40)
- Additional time at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
- Deeptones: Vinyl Release Show 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($24)
- Additional time at 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
- Zoo Trippin’ // Courtney From Work 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($20)
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Rumpke Mountain Boys 2 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($80)
- Ladies 80s! 6 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner (FREE)
- One Night Only 2020 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Hoodoo Soul Band 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($30)
- Additional time at 8:30 p.m.
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- South Side Socially Distant Community Dinner 6 p.m. at the Rickenbacker Woods Foundation & Learning Center (FREE)
Saturday, Oct. 17
- 2020 Chili Cook-Off 12:30 p.m. at Shamrock Club of Columbus ($5 for six samples)
- Contestants can enter by dropping off their chili at Shamrock Club no later than 12:30 p.m.
- Dinner from Hell: Nightmare Brewing 8 p.m. at Flip Side Easton ($80)
Monday, Oct. 19
- Free Dinner with the Doc! | Bullet Proof Immunity | Dr. Brandon Shriner 3:30 p.m. at Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant (FREE)
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Pints & Pumpkin Carving 2 p.m. at North High Brewing ($10)
ART AND FILM
Thursday, Oct. 15
- 2020 SOS Indie Horror Film Festival 1 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($20)
- Virtual International Film Series: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Oct. 18
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($40)
OTHER
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Watch Party: Columbus Crew Vs. FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
Thursday, Oct. 15
- FTP: Drunk Powerpoint Nite 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 16
- Pop-Up Shop: Baylor Twine 5 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- North Market Night Market 6 p.m. at North Market (FREE)
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Six Years of Beers – The Land-Grant 6th Anniversary Party noon at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Watershed Distillery Garage Sale 10 a.m. at Watershed Distillery (FREE)
- 2020 Harvest Festival noon at 60 W. Castle Road (FREE)
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Watch Party: Cleveland Browns Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- 2020 Trail of Scarecrows open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations across Fairfield County, Ohio (FREE)
- Additional dates through Oct. 31
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- An Evening with Ayahuasca Shamans 3:30 p.m. at Gravity ($22)