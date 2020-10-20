Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- The Drowsy Lads 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($80)
Thursday, Oct. 22
- Colin Gawel // Marcy Mays 7:30 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($14)
- Sideline 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40)
Friday, Oct. 23
- Stories & Sips Lock-In 3 p.m. at The Shamrock Club (FREE)
- MojoFlo 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($20)
- Joseph Keith 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner (FREE)
- Phil Clark // Bobby Floyd 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($30)
- Jesse Henry: Los Rezanderos 8:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza ($80)
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Katy Perry Birthday Bash 3 p.m. at Union Cafe (FREE)
- Becoming – Premiere Performance 4 p.m. at Stonewall Columbus (FREE)
- Flippo: Tribute to Nancy Wilson 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- 7th Anniversary – Virtual Beer Release! 8 a.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Cookie Time with Plenty O’Smiles noon at District West ($45)
- Official Halloween Bar Crawl noon at the Downtown Arena District ($22.99)
- Additional date Oct. 31
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Hey Gurl Hey: Art and Stress Relief 3 p.m. online (FREE)
- Women’s March Sign Making Night 5 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 23
- Streets Of The World | A Photo Exhibition by Jeromy Laux 4 p.m. at 400 W. Rich St. ($12)
Sunday, Oct. 25
- A Socially Distanced Hocus Pocus Beer Tasting 6:30 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($10)
OTHER
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- What’s the Big Deal About Native Plants? 3:30 p.m. online ($15)
- October All Levels Improv Jam 4 p.m. online (suggested $5 donation)
Thursday, Oct. 22
- Pop-Up Covid-19 Testing: Columbus 9 a.m. at 2300 W. Broad St. (FREE)
- Buckeye Blood Drive 11 a.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 23
- Goodwill “Pop-Up” Sales Event 6 a.m. at 885 W. Fifth Ave. (FREE)
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Record Store Day drop 10 a.m. at Lost Weekend Records (FREE)
- Watch Party: Columbus Crew Vs. Houston Dynamo 6 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
Sunday, Oct. 25
- Red Cloak Protest for Women’s Rights: Ohio 9 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse (FREE)
- Watch Party: Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10 a.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Community Conversation on Loss 11 a.m. online (FREE)