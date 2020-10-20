Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Oct. 21

The Drowsy Lads 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($80)

Thursday, Oct. 22

Colin Gawel // Marcy Mays 7:30 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($14)

Sideline 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40)

Friday, Oct. 23

Saturday, Oct. 24

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 24

Cookie Time with Plenty O’Smiles noon at District West ($45)

Official Halloween Bar Crawl noon at the Downtown Arena District ($22.99) Additional date Oct. 31



ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 23

Streets Of The World | A Photo Exhibition by Jeromy Laux 4 p.m. at 400 W. Rich St. ($12)

Sunday, Oct. 25

A Socially Distanced Hocus Pocus Beer Tasting 6:30 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($10)

OTHER

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Thursday, Oct. 22

Friday, Oct. 23

Goodwill “Pop-Up” Sales Event 6 a.m. at 885 W. Fifth Ave. (FREE)

Saturday, Oct. 24

Sunday, Oct. 25