Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Oct. 29

The Governor 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music ($40)

The Cordial Sins 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($60)

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

Skully’s Halloween Dance Party 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner (FREE before 8 p.m.)

Comedy Show by Local Comedians 5 p.m. at Bottoms Up Coffee ($5)

FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, Oct. 30

Halloween at the Haus (Schmidt Haus, that is!) 8 a.m. at Schmidt’s Sausage Haus (FREE) Additional date: Oct. 31



Saturday, Oct. 31

North High Brewing Ale-O-Ween 11 a.m. at North High Brewing (FREE)

Fall Fest 8 a.m. at Zaftig Brewing Co. (FREE)

Monday, Nov. 2

The Best Of: No Menu Monday 5 p.m. at The Market Italian Village ($50)

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Virtual Showing of “Rigged” 7 p.m. online (FREE)

Friday, Oct. 30

Spook Out Movie Magic: Beetlejuice 7 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre ($10)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 3

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow 7 p.m. at Heritage Park ($15) Additional dates through Nov. 1



OTHER

Thursday, Oct. 29

Friday, Oct. 30

Graveyard Maskarade at Sleepy Hollow 3 p.m. at The Beeline (FREE) Additional date: Oct. 31

Adult Halloween Skate Party 10 p.m. at Skate Zone 71 ($9)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sunday, Nov. 1

Write-In for Women of Color Writers 10 a.m. online (FREE)

Monday, Nov. 2