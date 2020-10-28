Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Oct. 29

  • The Governor 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music ($40)
  • The Cordial Sins 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($60)

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

Monday, Nov. 2

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 3

OTHER

Thursday, Oct. 29

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sunday, Nov. 1

Monday, Nov. 2