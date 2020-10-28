Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Oct. 29
- The Governor 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music ($40)
- The Cordial Sins 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($60)
Friday, Oct. 30
- #Shhh Silent Halloween Party 7:30 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($19.99)
- Phil Clark & the Truth 8:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music ($30)
- Mukiss // Alex Douglas 7 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($14)
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Skully’s Halloween Dance Party 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner (FREE before 8 p.m.)
- Comedy Show by Local Comedians 5 p.m. at Bottoms Up Coffee ($5)
FOOD AND DRINK
Friday, Oct. 30
- Halloween at the Haus (Schmidt Haus, that is!) 8 a.m. at Schmidt’s Sausage Haus (FREE)
- Additional date: Oct. 31
Saturday, Oct. 31
- North High Brewing Ale-O-Ween 11 a.m. at North High Brewing (FREE)
- Fall Fest 8 a.m. at Zaftig Brewing Co. (FREE)
Monday, Nov. 2
- The Best Of: No Menu Monday 5 p.m. at The Market Italian Village ($50)
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Virtual Showing of “Rigged” 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 30
- Spook Out Movie Magic: Beetlejuice 7 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre ($10)
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Halloween at 400 Square! 4 p.m. at 400 W. Rich St. (FREE)
- Special Showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show – Halloween Night 8 p.m. at the Greater Columbus Convention Center ($10)
Sunday, Nov. 1
- The Breakfast Club Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($40)
- Dia de los Muertos Expo – Community Event noon at Palmas Tropical Escape (FREE)
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow 7 p.m. at Heritage Park ($15)
- Additional dates through Nov. 1
OTHER
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Social Justice, Social Wellness: Corporate to Community online (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 30
- Graveyard Maskarade at Sleepy Hollow 3 p.m. at The Beeline (FREE)
- Additional date: Oct. 31
- Adult Halloween Skate Party 10 p.m. at Skate Zone 71 ($9)
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Halloween Costume Contest noon at Platform Beer Co. (FREE)
- Tales From The Crypt – Escape To The City 4 p.m. at Green Lawn Abbey Preservation Association ($25)
- Dairy Dose at The Crest – Halloween Party! 5 p.m. at The Crest Gastropub (FREE)
- Mask It & Casket: A SpoOoky Halloween Event 2 p.m. at Ace of Cups (FREE)
- Boos & Booze 3 p.m. at Pour Boys Pub and Patio (FREE)
Sunday, Nov. 1
- Write-In for Women of Color Writers 10 a.m. online (FREE)
Monday, Nov. 2
- H.I.M. Haile Selassie I Coronation Day Celebration 3 p.m. at 856 E. Main St. (FREE)