Ohio State has cruised to a 3-0 record but the defense still has to prove that it can play with top-tier competition — an opportunity the unit will have Saturday.

The Ohio State defense has surrendered 23 points per game heading into its matchup against Indiana — more than nine points higher than the 2019 defense’s average. Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison said the defense has areas to improve ahead of playing a Hoosier team in which he said is “the best team we’ve played so far.”

“I really believe that and I’m not saying it to talk,” Mattison said Wednesday. “This is going to be a big challenge. This is an outstanding offensive football team, and it’s one that we’re looking forward to playing.”

The last time the Ohio State defense took the field, the unit allowed Rutgers to score four second-half touchdowns — a result that Mattison said was fueled by the Buckeyes’ poor tackling.

“We have, always, on our goal board: ‘Don’t allow the team to score in the fourth quarter,’” Mattison said. “If you do that, usually you’re going to win every game. But more importantly, what it does is it sets the bar for the younger players that go in.”

Ohio State filtered in backup defensive players early in the second half against Rutgers.

Given the unexpected nature of the season, Mattison said it is important to strengthen the defense’s depth in case a player is called upon to fill a major role.

“Your depth is not going to change, so if you see that you need somebody to backup Pete Werner, in case something happens, we better get that guy ready,” Mattison said. “In a game if you have a lead and you look like you have a good chance of winning this thing and doing what you want, then you gotta get somebody in to get the experience.”

Ohio State’s first chance to improve on its fundamentals and depth since the Rutgers game will come against an Indiana team that has started the season with a 4-0 record and a scoring output of 33.8 points per game.

Junior defensive end Tyler Friday said the Hoosiers’ fight throughout the entirety of the game is what has stood out most.

The head of Indiana’s offensive attack is redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has accounted for 11 touchdowns on the season.

Noting that the game will be a great challenge, Friday said it will be important to make Penix’s life difficult throughout the game.

“We’ve just got to make sure he’s uncomfortable,” Friday said Tuesday. “I think he’s at his best when he’s comfortable, he has his feet under him. And he’s also a bigger quarterback, so his ability to see over the line, you can’t let him be comfortable back there.”

On the backend of the defense, Ohio State’s secondary has yet to deliver a breakout performance — allowing four touchdowns through the air to only one interception.

Indiana enters the game led by senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who has hauled in 24 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Fryfogle is joined by 6-foot-4 redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot and senior wide receiver Whop Philyor — who have combined for four touchdowns.

Mattison said the secondary will prove Saturday if it is ready for the challenge Indiana presents, but he said the group has had great practices since the game against the Scarlet Knights.

“The thing that has to happen with a secondary is you need a whole group of guys playing, you just can’t be one guy out there and that’s what I think this group has done — they’re really improving,” Mattison said.

One of the players that makes up Ohio State’s secondary is junior safety Josh Proctor.

Proctor said that the defensive backs are moving in the right direction, but the Oklahoma native stressed the thin margin of error for the Buckeyes.

“You can’t make mistakes. We’ve got limited games,” Proctor said Tuesday. “So everything counts so we have to go into every game, every week focused.”