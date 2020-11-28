Ohio State will miss out on its second-straight road game as positive COVID-19 tests will force the team to remain in Columbus.

After the announcement that the team would wait to depart for Illinois to receive further testing, the Department of Athletics paused all team-related activities — causing the game against Illinois to be canceled. Further positive tests were found Friday with another round of polymerase chain reaction testing.

The decision to cancel the game was made by Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, University President Kristina M. Johnson and Head Athletic Physician Jim Borchers in coordination with Big Ten officials.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said in a release. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete[s] is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

An Ohio State release said the program will resume team activities once the medical staff determines the environment to be safe and in accordance with Big Ten protocols.

This is Ohio State’s second cancelation. Another missed game would make the Buckeyes ineligible for the Big Ten Championship unless the average number of games played in the conference dips below six.

Big Ten protocols establish that a player must miss 21 days following a positive COVID-19 test to receive proper cardiac evaluations.

The announcement comes hours after it was announced that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had tested positive for COVID-19.