Colder weather typically brings an end to greenery, but crafting a terrarium may be the perfect way to preserve plant life through the winter.

The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is hosting a virtual class Saturday that teaches participants how to make a terrarium — contained biospheres. The event, “DIY Terrarium,” will take place on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. and will be taught by master gardener Pam Krivda.

Krivda is a master gardener volunteer, which are certified through Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, according to the conservatory’s website.

“The best thing about [terrariums] is that they stay little and you can keep them going for a long, long time,” Krivda said.

The required materials — plants, stones, charcoal, moss, soil and a glass container for the terrarium — are not included in registration for the class and must be bought separately, Krivda said.

The class will include a written step-by-step outline with an accompanying powerpoint prepared by Krivda that has pictures and can be followed by the audience throughout.

“People learn in three different ways. They learn by listening, they learn by reading or they learn by doing,” Krivda said. “This class is set up so that there’s some of all that.”

Krivda said putting together a terrarium is very easy and is something that anyone can do.

“We all kind of have technological overload,” Krivda said. “When you put that away and you do something yourself with your hands, your stress just goes down exponentially, it’s very therapeutic.”

Danielle Hackworth, program coordinator for the conservatory, said “DIY Terrarium” has been offered before and is popular among participants.

“The terrarium class I know has always been well received, so we decided to try this (online) format,” Hackworth said.

Hackworth said people love learning about plants, and that’s why offered horticulture classes such as this one have become so popular.

“Especially since we’re all kind of stuck at home, it’s nice to start learning how to garden and learn about some plants,” Hackworth said. “It’s also a little activity that you can keep busy while we’re stuck at home.”

The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden’s virtual “DIY Terrarium” event will take place Saturday from 12:30-2 p.m via Zoom. The event costs $20 for conservatory members and $25 for non-members. A link to register for the event can be found on the conservatory’s website.