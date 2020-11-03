As the general election draws to a close, concerns of civil unrest in the city have caused some High Street businesses to board up windows and prepare for the community’s reaction to the results.

Columbus has been no stranger to this year’s political unrest and its effects. Over the summer, violence occurred after peaceful protests at the Ohio Statehouse in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd — which was ruled a homicide — and Breonna Taylor, two Black Americans who died as a result of police action. People damaged storefronts and property along North High Street at night, usually during a citywide curfew placed by Mayor Andrew Ginther May 30.

Now, businesses downtown and on High Street are covering up windows and doors with plywood in preparation for the community’s response to the results of the election.

Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus, located on North High Street between West Long and West Spring Street, said it would be closed until this Friday by way of a flyer duct-taped on its boarded up windows.

“In light of planned protests downtown and upon recommendation from the City of Columbus’ SID (Special Improvement Districts) division, ownership of our building and many of our surrounding neighbors have decided to proceed on the side of caution and safety and board up our historic building until next week,” the flyer read.

The Ohio Statehouse has so far remained unboarded, but police are posted on every side of the building. Access to entrances is blocked by black gates in the front of the building. Businesses surrounding the statehouse, such as Huntington National Bank, Potbelly, Tim Hortons and the Columbus Dispatch are still taking precautions and boarded their windows.

Closer to campus, Uncommon Columbus apartments at High Street and King Avenue alerted its tenants in an email that they would be “taking additional measures if the outcome of the election results in civil unrest.” The email states that Uncommon will secure outdoor furniture during closing each night and notify tenants of any credible threat that is identified.

The email also asked tenants to help by reporting suspicious behavior, preventing nonresidents from entering into the property, and removing valuables from vehicles, windows and anything in line of sight.

Tim Trad, owner of the local brand and blog @onlyincbus, said that he believes the community’s response to the election results are likely to turn violent. @onlyincbus is engaged with the Columbus community and local businesses, with 85.6K followers on Instagram.

Trad said he believes that the Columbus community is more divided than people think, and that this summer’s protests were a wake up call. He said that any violent response to the election results should not be directly associated with the election.

“I think it’s more of the underlying issues that have been going on, things that we’ve been seeing and disagreements there,” Trad said. “I think it might be something that’s used as an excuse to rebut on whichever side. But yes, I do see that, unfortunately, there could be a very violent response to the outcome of this election.”