The Ohio State Board of Trustees is slated to approve $254 million in construction costs Thursday.

The Audit, Compliance and Finance Committee approved the budget increase of $164.2 million for the Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care West Campus facility, along with $31.5 million for construction of an Energy Advancement and Innovation Center, $48.6 million for the second phase of Cannon Drive relocation and $9.7 million for an expansion of operating rooms in Ross Heart Hospital.

The approvals are subject to full Board of Trustees approval Thursday.

The committee also approved an additional $3.5 million for the completion of WOSU Public Media’s new facility near North High Street and East 14th Avenue.

The Audit, Compliance and Finance Committee also approved multiple real estate purchases, including the land on which the restaurant Catfish Biff’s Pizza and Subs is located on West 11th Avenue for $1 million and the land on Olentangy River Road on which the Wexner Medical Center’s Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center is located. Both purchases are subject to full board approval Thursday.