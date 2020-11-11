Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Bloodthirsty Virgins // Amy Turn Sharp // Marcy Mays 7 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($20)
- Sydney McSweeney – Backstage at the Lincoln 4 p.m. online ($10)
- Battle of the Bands 8 p.m. at Bristol Republic (FREE)
Friday, Nov. 13
- Flippo: Tribute to Elton John 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($20)
- Additional show at 8:30 p.m.
- TribeFest 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)
- Noble Vices // Sweet Teeth 7 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($20)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Ontañón Wine Dinner 6:30 p.m. at Alqueria Farmhouse Kitchen ($65)
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Cooking With Dads (At Home) 3 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Nov. 13
- Wine & Wildlife featuring Firelands Winery & The Columbus Zoo 6 p.m. at The Brickyard ($28)
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Taft’s Anniversary Party 3 p.m. at Taft’s Brewing Company (FREE)
Sunday, Nov. 15
- An Evening with Watershed Distillery 6 p.m. at Rye River Social ($100)
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Tile Painting 3 p.m. at Terra Gallery ($25)
- Additional dates through Dec. 30
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Artists Respond: Protest, Activism and Resilience 9 a.m. online (FREE)
- Art for Wellbeing 12:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional date: Nov. 19
- One-Line Embroidery Art 1 p.m. at Terra Gallery ($40)
- Additional dates through Nov. 29
Friday, Nov. 13
- React: Curated by Chris Mercerhill 6 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative (FREE)
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Wild Art Columbus 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Magic Mini Market Pop Up 10 a.m. at Angela Fortin Studio Photography (FREE)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($40)
OTHER
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Political Pundits: Long-Term Implications of the Election noon online (FREE)
- Plant Hanger Workshop 5:30 p.m. at THREAD ($35)
- Shop and Donation drive 6 p.m. at Apricot Lane Boutique Dublin (FREE)
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Herbal Folklore: Legend of Four Thieves 7 p.m. at the Ohio Herb Center ($25)
Friday, Nov. 13
- Cranksgiving Columbus 2020 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (FREE)
- No defined start time or location
- Official event details can be found on the event link
Saturday, Nov. 14
- March for Black Trans Lives 4 p.m. at Mayme Moore Park (FREE)
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Crystal Class ~ Labradorite 4 p.m. at Tranquility Salt Cave ($45)
Monday, Nov. 16
- American Red Cross Blood Drive 1 p.m. at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (FREE)