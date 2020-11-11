Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 13

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Ontañón Wine Dinner 6:30 p.m. at Alqueria Farmhouse Kitchen ($65)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 13

Wine & Wildlife featuring Firelands Winery & The Columbus Zoo 6 p.m. at The Brickyard ($28)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Taft’s Anniversary Party 3 p.m. at Taft’s Brewing Company (FREE)

Sunday, Nov. 15

An Evening with Watershed Distillery 6 p.m. at Rye River Social ($100)

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Tile Painting 3 p.m. at Terra Gallery ($25) Additional dates through Dec. 30



Thursday, Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 13

React: Curated by Chris Mercerhill 6 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative (FREE)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Wild Art Columbus 6 p.m. online (FREE)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Magic Mini Market Pop Up 10 a.m. at Angela Fortin Studio Photography (FREE)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($40)

OTHER

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov. 12

Herbal Folklore: Legend of Four Thieves 7 p.m. at the Ohio Herb Center ($25)

Friday, Nov. 13

Cranksgiving Columbus 2020 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (FREE) No defined start time or location Official event details can be found on the event link



Saturday, Nov. 14

March for Black Trans Lives 4 p.m. at Mayme Moore Park (FREE)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Crystal Class ~ Labradorite 4 p.m. at Tranquility Salt Cave ($45)

Monday, Nov. 16