Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Chris Gatton 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($20)
Friday, Nov. 20
- The Floorwalkers 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40)
- Additional time at 8:30 p.m.
- Nitti Gritti 6 p.m. at Dahlia Nightclub ($125)
- Drift Mouth // Todd May 7 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($60)
- The Wooks // The Coal Cave Hollow Boys 8:30 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($15)
Saturday, Nov. 21
- HARD RESET 7 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Campfire Snacks at Home 3:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Fall Wine Tasting 8 p.m. at Wine on High Bar & Retail ($40)
Thursday, Nov. 19
- Herbal Technique: Poultice & Powder 7 p.m. at Ohio Herb Center ($25)
Friday, Nov. 20
- Dinner in the Dark 1 p.m. at Due Amici (FREE)
- Additional date: Nov. 21
- Thanksgiving Party 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- ReelAbilities Columbus Presents: Those Who Spring of Me & Live Talk-Back 3 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Nov. 19
- Wooden Pallet Christmas Trees 3 p.m. at Coffee Break Pottery Art ($65)
- Virtual International Film Series: La Soledad 7 p.m. online (FREE)
OTHER
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- GDRA Fall Festival 5:30 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($7)
- Blue Jackets Blood Drive 10 a.m. at Nationwide Arena (FREE)
Thursday, Nov. 19
- A Very Merry Farmhouse Christmas 5 p.m. at 8850 Amity Pike, Plain City, Ohio, 43064 (FREE)
- Additional dates: Nov. 20 and Nov. 21
- Black Feminist Night School 6 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional date: Dec. 17
Friday, Nov. 20
- Easton’s Grand Illumination 7 p.m. at Easton Town Center (FREE)
- WILDLIGHTS efficiently powered by AEP OHIO 5 p.m. at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium ($16.99)
- Additional dates through Jan. 3, 2021
- Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights 5:30 p.m. at Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds ($30)
- Additional dates through Jan. 3, 2021
- Holiday Carriage Rides 3 p.m. at Easton Town Center ($10)
- Additional dates through Dec. 21
- She Has A Name’s Anti-Human Trafficking Training 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional date: Nov. 21
Saturday, Nov. 21
- Blood Drive | 2020 Blood Battle 9 a.m. at the Greater Columbus Convention Center (FREE)
- Holiday POP-Up Shop 1 p.m. at Pop Columbus (FREE)
- Addition dates: Dec. 5 and Dec. 19
- Light the F*cking Candle Class 7 p.m. online ($30)
Sunday, Nov. 22
- 2020 Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k Columbus 4 a.m. online ($40)
Monday, Nov. 23
- Narcan Pop-Up Event 6 a.m. at the Broad Street Presbyterian Church (FREE)
- Additional dates through Dec. 2