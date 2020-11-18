Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Chris Gatton 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($20)

Friday, Nov. 20

Saturday, Nov. 21

HARD RESET 7 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Campfire Snacks at Home 3:30 p.m. online (FREE)

Fall Wine Tasting 8 p.m. at Wine on High Bar & Retail ($40)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Herbal Technique: Poultice & Powder 7 p.m. at Ohio Herb Center ($25)

Friday, Nov. 20

Dinner in the Dark 1 p.m. at Due Amici (FREE) Additional date: Nov. 21

Thanksgiving Party 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Thursday, Nov. 19

OTHER

Wednesday, Nov. 18

GDRA Fall Festival 5:30 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($7)

Blue Jackets Blood Drive 10 a.m. at Nationwide Arena (FREE)

Thursday, Nov. 19

A Very Merry Farmhouse Christmas 5 p.m. at 8850 Amity Pike, Plain City, Ohio, 43064 (FREE) Additional dates: Nov. 20 and Nov. 21

Black Feminist Night School 6 p.m. online (FREE) Additional date: Dec. 17



Friday, Nov. 20

Saturday, Nov. 21

Sunday, Nov. 22

2020 Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k Columbus 4 a.m. online ($40)

Monday, Nov. 23