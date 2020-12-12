Bella Czjakowski, André White and Mackenzie Shanklin contributed reporting.

For the second day in a row, hundreds of people joined the family and friends of Casey Goodson Jr. in downtown Columbus in protest Saturday after he was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.

Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man from Columbus, was killed after being shot multiple times in the torso outside of his home in northeast Columbus by deputy Jason Meade Dec. 4, according to preliminary examinations by the county coroner. A full autopsy report is expected to take 12 to 14 weeks, the coroner said in a press release.

Meade is not currently on duty and is under investigation by federal and local authorities.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, Goodson’s sixth grade teacher, addresses the crowd. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor A Columbus pastor speaks to the crowd. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor A sign placed outside of the Ohio Statehouse. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor A protestor holds a sign demanding justice for Goodson. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor #JusticeforCasey is painted on High Street in front of the Ohio Statehouse. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor #JusticeforCasey is painted on High Street in front of the Ohio Statehouse. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Demonstrators outside the Ohio Statehouse demanded transparency with the investigations and raised questions about the lack of body camera footage from the shooting.

According to a Wednesday Columbus Police statement, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to task forces, which Meade was, are not issued body cameras.

Ohio State students protested in demonstrations Friday and Saturday. Ariana Sanabria, a first-year in neuroscience, said she was there in solidarity with Goodson’s family.

“I wasn’t expecting this many people to be out here, and I’m definitely proud to be standing among a lot of other Ohio State students,” Sanabria said.

At a Thursday press conference, Goodson’s family said he was walking home from a dentist’s appointment carrying a Subway sandwich when he was killed outside the house.

Meade’s attorney said Goodson pointed a handgun at Meade. A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to Columbus Police.

The Goodson family’s attorney said in a statement that Goodson was licensed to carry a concealed carry weapon and disputed police statements that previously said there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting; the attorney said Goodson’s grandmother and two toddlers were in the house during the shooting.

This story will be updated with more information following the conclusion of the protest.