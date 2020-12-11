After a hot start to the season, Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell is sidelined for the near future.

An Ohio State release announced that Liddell would be out indefinitely with a non-COVID-19 related illness. Head coach Chris Holtmann, who said Liddell is a “tremendous kid,” said Liddell is being looked at by the Ohio State medical staff.

“I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” Holtmann said. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”

In his last game, Liddell’s 19 points and 12 rebounds helped lift Ohio State to a 90-85 win over Notre Dame. He was averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game through four games this season.

Ohio State plays its next game Sunday against Cleveland State.