The Buckeyes were able to steal a win from Notre Dame in their final Big Ten series of the first half of the season.

No. 14 Ohio State (3-5-0) rallied in the third period Sunday to win 3-2 and avenge its 3-0 loss Saturday against the No. 15 Irish (4-4-0).

This is Ohio State’s third-straight series split after getting swept by No. 4 Minnesota in the season opening series.

Game 1

No. 14 Ohio State was unable to find the back of the net as No. 15 Notre Dame delivered a second consecutive loss to the Buckeyes Saturday.

The Fighting Irish were able to defend home ice to open the series, winning the game 3-0.

The game would stay locked in a 0-0 tie until junior forward Graham Slaggert would break the deadlock halfway through the second period.

Slaggert’s goal would receive support in the third period when the Fighting Irish were able to tally two goals within two minutes of one another to put the game away.

Notre Dame would outshoot Ohio State 28-20 in the game.

Senior goaltender Tommy Nappier, who came into the game with a save percentage of more than 93 percent, would record 19 saves. Nappier was relieved mid-way through the third period by sophomore goalie Ryan Snowden — who turned away all six shots he faced.

Notre Dame senior goalie Dylan St. Cyr blocked all 20 Buckeye shots en route to his first shutout of the season.

Ohio State sits in fifth place in the Big Ten after a slow start that sees it at 2-5-0.

Game 2

A third-period rally lifted the No. 14 Buckeyes past No. 15 Notre Dame 3-2 and brought Ohio State back into the win column.

A pair of powerplay goals within a minute of each other from junior forward Quinn Preston early in the third period made the difference for Ohio State and gave them their first lead of the night with just over 15 minutes remaining in the game.

The Irish were able to jump out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a first period goal from junior forward Alex Steeves and junior defenseman Nate Clurman’s second-period goal. However, the Irish would be held scoreless for the last 26 minutes.

Buckeyes’ senior goalie Tommy Nappier turned away 17 of 19 Notre Dame shots — including all four third-period attempts.

Ohio State sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta broke open the scoring for Ohio State late in the second period — netting a goal with just 27 seconds remaining in the period. Cheremeta also assisted on both of Preston’s goals.

Unlike Game 1 in which Notre Dame took 11 shots in the final period, the Buckeyes were able to hold the Fighting Irish to just four shots in the final 20 minutes of Game 2.

The Buckeyes will return home to take on Arizona State in a two-game series beginning Thursday.