I have to admit, when I sat down two months ago to watch episode one of “The Mandalorian” season two and the iconic theme song cued, I was racked with excitement. As the season continued, I learned my excitement was not misplaced.

Season two’s first episode premiered on Disney+ Oct. 30 and the season finale Dec. 18. The action-packed space western almost universally loved by “Star Wars” fans expanded the adventures of the galactic gunslinger the Mandalorian and his adorable green ward. Created by the story-telling visionary Jon Favreau, the second season of the drama follows the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) as he journeys across the outer-rim to return the baby Yoda to his own kind, the near-extinct Jedi.

Every episode is packed with great performances that stand alone in “Star Wars” acting. Pascal’s stoic bounty hunter with a big heart is captivating, and his green companion somehow becomes cuter after every installment.

Exciting newcomers also energize the series, and this season in particular rewards longtime “Star Wars” fans. The debut of a live-action Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was a personal highlight, and many characters from the pantheon of “Star Wars” history have appearances that make for awesome and organic fan service.

Many stellar supporting characters return for a second ride. Standout come-back performances include the wise-cracking criminal Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) and the haunting imperial rogue Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

One of the greatest joys of the Mandalorian is that it feels like exploring a “Star Wars” sandbox; trekking across exotic planets and settings, it is a unique chance for the “Star Wars” fan to explore off the beaten path and lore too in depth for a full-length blockbuster. The series felt like I was watching a video game, and I mean that in the most flattering way.

The action this season has been refined and is near flawless, utilizing dynamic fighting techniques and interesting action set pieces involving everything from ice spiders to sea monsters to menacing dark battle droids.

Every episode is visually dazzling, as a return to form of relying heavily on practical effects and real costumes makes for an actualized setting that feels like a living universe. The show is chock full of zany new aliens and monsters that bring out what is best and most intriguing about “Star Wars.”

This time around, the plot feels more defined and directed, making for a stronger and more engaging experience. This stands in contrast to last season, which could sometimes feel like a series of endless side quests.

Personal favorites from this season include the episodes “The Passenger” and “The Jedi,” and the season ends in a finale that will be sure to cause equal measures of shock, joy and tears in a near-flawless conclusion.

One of the only noticeable shortcomings is that some narrative tracks that build up over the course of several episodes end in unspectacular and unsatisfying ways, often to the frustration of an invested audience. However, this is more of a nitpick than anything for a show that has successfully completed the heavy task of reestablishing our trust in the “Star Wars” universe.

All in all, “The Mandalorian” season two is an exciting ride that will delight the viewer and expand the story in new and exciting ways. The core of what made the first season great is still very much intact, and new locales and adventures paired with natural story expansion make season two superior to its predecessor. “The Mandalorian” has truly reimagined the way a “Star Wars’” story is told and has reminded us what makes “Star Wars” amazing; to quote the eponymous lead, we have all come to learn, “This is the way.”

Rating: 4.8/5