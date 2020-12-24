Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Dec. 24
- 70’s Throwback Adult Skate 7 p.m. at Skate Zone 71 ($9)
Saturday, Dec. 26
- A Tariq Bey Production 3 p.m. at The Savort Club ($10)
- OK, Maybe Duo 7 p.m. at Fenders (FREE)
- FLIPPO: Tribute to Steely Dan 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Wednesday, Dec. 30
- Oh Freedom III: Songs of Hope 8 p.m. online (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Thursday, Dec. 24
- Christmas Eve Ugly Christmas Sweater Night 4 p.m. at Echo Spirits Distilling Co. (FREE)
- Holiday Pop Up @ North Market Downtown 9 a.m. at 59 Spruce St. (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Friday, Dec. 25
- Drive-Thru International Christmas Art Exhibit open 24/7 at the Bethel International United Methodist Church (FREE)
- Additional showings through Jan. 6, 2021
Sunday, Dec. 27
- Community Holiday Special – Social & The Nutcracker 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Wednesday, Dec. 30
- Buckeye State of Mind Paint and Sip Class 2 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette ($32)
OTHER
Thursday, Dec. 24
- Home for Christmas • Online Family Experience 1 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional times: 2:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Service 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Tuesday, Dec. 29
- New Year’s Holiday Sleepover 11 a.m. at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center (FREE)