Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Dec. 24

70’s Throwback Adult Skate 7 p.m. at Skate Zone 71 ($9)

Saturday, Dec. 26

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Oh Freedom III: Songs of Hope 8 p.m. online (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Dec. 24

ART AND FILM

Friday, Dec. 25

Drive-Thru International Christmas Art Exhibit open 24/7 at the Bethel International United Methodist Church (FREE) Additional showings through Jan. 6, 2021



Sunday, Dec. 27

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Buckeye State of Mind Paint and Sip Class 2 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette ($32)

OTHER

Thursday, Dec. 24

Tuesday, Dec. 29