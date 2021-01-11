Starting Monday, students hoping to use Ohio State’s recreation facilities will need more than just their BuckID to enter.

Students, faculty and staff accessing any recreation facility — including for academic classes — are required to show their green Daily Health Report status upon entrance, proving they do not have symptoms of COVID-19, according to a Monday press release on the Recreational Sports website.

Students are required to complete two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to any on-campus activities, according to a Jan. 5 email from University President Kristina M. Johnson.

The Daily Health Report can be completed and accessed via its website or the Ohio State app. It records temperature and other health reporting information, such as if the user has shown any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24-48 hours.

Starting Jan. 31, students who do not complete their weekly coronavirus testing requirement and do not have a listed testing exemption will automatically receive a red — or “stay home” — status until they complete a test, the release states.

Vendors, contractors and affiliate members who are not in the Ohio State health system must also complete a health report via Qualtrics before entering, according to the release.

Those who do not own a smart device can visit the recreation facility’s front desk to complete the health check on an iPad, according to the release.

Recreational hours have also been adjusted in accordance with the statewide curfew, which is set to expire Jan. 23. The updated hours can be viewed here.

Individuals who test positive for the coronavirus should check with their health provider before resuming strenuous exercise, according to the release. More than 10 percent of those infected with COVID-19 develop myocarditis, a heart muscle inflammation. Strenuous exercise with myocarditis can increase risk for heart problems.

All recreation facility users are required to wear masks at all times, including during strenuous exercise, according to the release. Swimming is the only exception.