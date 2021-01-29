The Dublin Arts Council’s 2021 Community Arts Grants are shining the spotlight on inclusive theater and artists supporting artists in times of need.

The Dublin Arts Council has awarded grants totaling more than $15,000 to the Dublin Area Art League, a nonprofit committed to providing support to local artists, and Evolution Theatre Company, central Ohio’s only professional LGBTQQIA theatre company.

“We are honored to support these outstanding organizations and aid their efforts to bring quality arts programming to Dublin,” DAC Executive Director David Guion said. “Dublin Arts Council is dedicated to sustaining a creative community in which an array of art forms, arts organizations and artistic projects can flourish.”

Dublin Area Art League was awarded $7,145. Robie Benve, communication chair and former president of DAAL, said the grant will help fund scholarships, namely the Ross Ekstrom scholarship that is awarded to three Dublin-area high school students to continue their education in the arts.

“The amount of $1,000 each is paid directly to their colleges and goes towards their first-year tuition,” Benve said. “The grant provides also an extra $1,000 for those years in which we have several very strong and worthy candidates. This allows the committee to have the flexibility to award a fourth scholarship when felt necessary.”

As a nonprofit that is volunteer run, Benve said the Community Arts Grant helps the organization achieve its mission of supporting and educating artists and presenting local art to the community.

“We are committed to providing the best support and services to artists and to the community, and we could not do what we do without the financial support of the grant,” Benve said.

Any artist 16 years or older can join DAAL for monthly meetings with guest speakers, workshops and opportunities to present their art to the community.

Evolution Theatre Company was awarded $8,000 to support three upcoming in-person and online productions at The Abbey Theater in Dublin: “From White Plains” in May, “Sons & Lovers” in July and “The Story of My Life” in October.

Mark Phillips Schwamberger, a 2008 Ohio State alumnus and the founder of ETC, said the company provides support for and celebrates the creative performance arts by and about LGBTQQIA individuals. Additionally, the company focuses on presenting works that bring dignity to and acceptance for the community.

“We seek to draw audience members into their own experience of theater — one that will be entertaining, educational and rewarding,” Schwamberger said. “Through the works produced, we will challenge the audience to consider different points of view and alternate values to increase social conscious and compassion.”

Ticket sales do not cover all expenses associated with running a theater company, Schwamberger said, so the Community Arts Grant will help the nonprofit make its debut in Dublin. However, the grant covers more than just the cost.

“This grant signifies the support of the Board of Directors and all associated with the Dublin Arts Council for diversity and inclusivity,” Schwamberger said. “This grant will help us expand into a new market and help us grow.”

To apply for a Community Arts Grant, organizations must be a registered nonprofit and contribute to DAC’s mission of “engaging the community, cultivating creativity and fostering life-long learning through the arts.” Applications for the 2022 grants open in October.

For additional information on the grantees, visit http://www.dublinartleague.org/ and https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/