With the deadline for underclassmen to enter the NFL draft approaching, the centerpiece of Ohio State’s offensive line has decided to head to the next level.

Redshirt junior center Josh Myers announced that he will forego his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL draft. Myers becomes the first member of the Ohio State offensive line to declare for the draft.

“Ohio State will always hold an incredibly dear place in my heart, and I will undoubtedly miss it,” Myers said in a statement Friday. “Playing in the NFL has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and I am extremely excited to say that I am officially declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.”

Myers played in 30 games as a Buckeye — the second most of the 2020 starting offensive — and was named to the AP All-Big Ten second team in 2019 and 2020.