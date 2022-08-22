Ohio State graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb was primed to return to the field in 2022, but another preseason injury will delay that opportunity.

Head coach Ryan Day announced Monday that Babb will be sidelined with an undisclosed injury. There is no finite timetable for Babb’s return to gameplay.

“He had a setback, but not a setback that’s going to cost him the whole year,” Day said. “He’s out for a little while, but we’re hoping to get him back in a couple weeks.”

Day said the Buckeyes are being cautious through Babb’s recovery due to his injury history, as four torn ACLs limited him to playing in eight games since joining the program in 2018.

“Again, hoping in a couple weeks that he gets back out in the field,” Day said. “But, you know, his situation is very unique because of his background and his history, so, you know, we’re just going to trust the doctors on it and kind of see where that goes.”

The St. Louis native earned his second consecutive captain honor Aug. 13, serving as a mentor for the young Buckeyes in his college tenure, leaning heavily on his faith to lead the wide receiver group and continue his football career.

He was also named the Buckeyes’ third-ever Block “O” jersey recipient, which honors former Buckeye Bill Willis who broke the color barrier in the NFL.

No. 2 Ohio State opens the season at Ohio Stadium under the lights against No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3.