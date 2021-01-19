The Ohio State defensive line received mixed results Monday.

Junior defensive tackle Tommy Togiai decided to forego his senior season and declared for the 2021 NFL draft, while junior defensive end Tyreke Smith announced that he was returning to Ohio State Monday.

“The Ohio State University has truly changed my life. I’ve had so many ups and downs during my time here,” Togiai said in a statement Monday. “I can truly say I gave you everything I had on and off the field. I am a Buckeye for life.”

Although the loss of Togiai will require the interior defensive line to search for a replacement, the retention of Smith maintains a key element of the defensive end group: depth.

“The adversity that took place this last season was difficult and challenging, but I’m thankful for everything because it shaped me into a better person physically and mentally,” Smith said in a statement Monday. “There’s still unfinished business that needs to be taken care of.”