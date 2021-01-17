After winning only one of their last four games at home, the Buckeyes found no comfort on the road.

Unanswered goals were the theme of the weekend for Ohio State (4-9-1) as three straight goals for No. 9 Michigan (8-6-0) Friday led to a 4-2 win for the Wolverines. Saturday offered no relief for the Ohio State defense as the Buckeyes fell 5-0.

Game 1

Despite tying the game in the final period, the Buckeyes were unable to fend off an offensive surge from the Wolverines Friday.

The Buckeyes would outshoot the Wolverines 7-6 in the final 20 minutes of the game, but Michigan’s 3-2 goal advantage in the period led to Ohio State’s 4-2 loss to open the series.

Michigan junior forward Nolan Moyle put the puck in the goal two times in Game 1 of the series.

Moyle’s performance was matched by Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton, who tallied a pair of goals on four shots.

Singleton’s goals came on opposite ends of a 3-0 scoring run by the Wolverines to put the game away.

In the net, senior goalie Tommy Nappier saved 23-of-26 shots. The Wolverines tallied their fourth goal on an empty net.

Game 2

Ohio State fell behind early Saturday, and a flurry of goals halfway through the second period would bury the Buckeyes.

Going back to Game 1 of the series, Michigan scored eight of the last nine goals in the series. The Wolverines blanked the Buckeyes 5-0 in Game 2.

Michigan saw five different players tally a goal Saturday — none of which scored Friday.

Nappier surrendered four goals and saved 19 in his time between the pipes and he was eventually subbed for senior goalie Evan Moyse in the second period.

The game marked the third time this season Ohio State has been shut out. The Buckeyes were never blanked in the 2019-20 season.

The Buckeyes return to the ice and the state of Michigan with a two-game series against Michigan State beginning Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.