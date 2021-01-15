Everyone loves pizza — especially college students — and with the world being stuck inside since March, many have turned to the cheesy classic for comfort.

Although the pizza industry did see a 0.2 percent decline in sales, pizza makers have found themselves in a better position than others in the food industry who saw a 19 percent decrease, according to the National Restaurant Association. Independent pizzerias fared better than chains, with a 0.58 percent increase reported to bring in over $100 million more than the previous year, according to PMQ’s Pizza Power Report.

Jason Biundo, co-founder and marketing director of Mikey’s Late Night Slice, said the restaurant’s delivery sales increased from 12 percent to 53 percent of its total revenue during the pandemic. A pizza expert himself, he said he was not surprised by the increase.

“Pizza is the ultimate comfort food,” Biundo said. “It’s limitlessly customizable, and your favorite pizza, or types of pizza, evoke memories. It’s literally a serotonin hit.”

One Upper Arlington family showed their support for small businesses while taking their love for pizza to a new level.

Julia Johnson Davis and her family have been to 42 different pizza places without a repeat since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Davis, a resident of Upper Arlington, said weekly pizza nights started in March for two reasons: They wanted to support local businesses, but they were also trying to keep a sense of normalcy for their daughter.

“Thursdays were pizza day at Charlotte’s school,” Davis said. “Doing this meant one fun thing she wouldn’t have to lose to the pandemic.”

The Davis family has only missed one week since the pandemic started, but Davis said that they are not bored of pizza yet.

“Choosing a new place and driving all over town — dog included — has been an adventure to look forward to every week,” Davis said.

After trying 42 different places, Davis said she can not pick a favorite.

“There are a handful of things in life where you can say, ‘Even when it’s bad, it’s good,’” Davis said. “Pizza is one of them.”

Davis said their stand-outs include Meister’s Pizza in Columbus for their deep-dish options and Possum Holler in Obetz for their heaping amounts of toppings.

Dylan Klingensmith, a fifth-year in computer science and engineering, said he prefers Adriatico’s for their toppings and thick crust. However, he usually goes to Domino’s because it is closer to his house and is very user-friendly.

“They have an app and it shows you the best deals, so for how much you’re paying for the quality of the pizza, I don’t think there’s any other place that matches Domino’s,” Klingensmith said.

Mary Harris, a third-year in arts management, said she usually goes to Blaze or Domino’s but also loves Paulie Gee’s and Mikey’s Late Night Slice. She said she turned to pizza during the pandemic because it’s quick and familiar.

“A lot of pizza places have their own delivery service already set up and so you don’t have to go through a second-party app,” Harris said.

With many restaurants expanding their delivery and takeout options, Biundo said Mikey’s Late Night Slice has tried various promotions like buy-one-get-one deals to bring in business, but their most successful effort has been expanding their menu to include vegan pizza and wings.

Harris said pizza will always be a comfort food for her, because no matter where she goes or what she gets, it’s still pizza.

“It’s scary trying new things, but then again it’s pizza,” Harris said. “How bad could it be?”