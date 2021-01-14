Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Friday, Jan. 15
- Lord Denney Player’s Hamlet, 1603 8 p.m. online (FREE)
- Popgun 8 p.m. online (FREE)
- Ryan Speedo Green 7:30 p.m. online ($35)
- Russian Winter Festival I: Mozartiana 7:30 p.m. online ($39)
Saturday, Jan. 16
- The Drowsy Lads 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Jan. 17
- Josh Blue 4:30 p.m. at Columbus Funny Bone Comedy Club ($20)
-
- Additional show at 7 p.m.
FOOD AND DRINK
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Homemade: Pasta Carbonara 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, Jan. 16
- I Eat NO for Breakfast: A Virtual Brunch Hosted by Chef Carla Hall 2 p.m. online ($18)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Red Rabbit Ramen Menu Tasting 11:30 a.m. at 400 W. Rich St. ($15)
-
- Additional entry times at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Cookie Decorating with Plenty O’ Cookies 7 p.m. online ($20)
ART AND FILM
Thursday, Jan. 14
- SURREALISTS STUCK AT HOME: Writing and Drawing Lockdown 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Jan. 15
- A Place to Breathe online (FREE)
-
- Streaming through Jan. 29
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- November Exhibition at Beeler Gallery (FREE)
- Showing through March 6
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Flicks for Free: How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy 8 p.m. online (FREE)
OTHER
Friday, Jan. 15
- Self-Care and Showing up for Activism 2 p.m. online (FREE)
Monday, Jan. 18
- Virtual MLK Day Celebration noon online (FREE)
- Martin Luther King Community Celebration online (FREE)
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Evolve Columbus Women’s Virtual Networking 11 a.m. online (FREE)
- A Conversation with Minda Harts: Solutions to Break the Barriers for Women of Color 5 p.m. online (FREE)