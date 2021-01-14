Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Friday, Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 16

The Drowsy Lads 8 p.m. online (FREE)

Sunday, Jan. 17

Josh Blue 4:30 p.m. at Columbus Funny Bone Comedy Club ($20)

Additional show at 7 p.m.



FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Jan. 14

Homemade: Pasta Carbonara 7 p.m. online (FREE)

Saturday, Jan. 16

I Eat NO for Breakfast: A Virtual Brunch Hosted by Chef Carla Hall 2 p.m. online ($18)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Red Rabbit Ramen Menu Tasting 11:30 a.m. at 400 W. Rich St. ($15)

Additional entry times at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.



Wednesday, Jan. 20

Cookie Decorating with Plenty O’ Cookies 7 p.m. online ($20)

ART AND FILM

Thursday, Jan. 14

Friday, Jan. 15

A Place to Breathe online (FREE)

Streaming through Jan. 29



Tuesday, Jan. 19

November Exhibition at Beeler Gallery (FREE) Showing through March 6



Wednesday, Jan. 20

Flicks for Free: How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy 8 p.m. online (FREE)

OTHER

Friday, Jan. 15

Self-Care and Showing up for Activism 2 p.m. online (FREE)

Monday, Jan. 18

Wednesday, Jan. 20