Following a series split with Wisconsin, Ohio State shared a similar fate with Minnesota Duluth.

In its third series of the calendar year, No. 4 Ohio State (6-4-0) and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (5-3-0) echoed the outcomes of last weekend’s games.

Game 1

Ohio State was unable to produce a goal in a series opening loss to Minnesota Duluth.

Ohio State could not get a shot past Minnesota Duluth junior goalie Emma Soderberg, who turned away all 34 Buckeye shot attempts.

Minnesota Duluth senior forward Anna Klein gave the Bulldogs the go-ahead goal mid-way through the game’s opening period. The Bulldogs would not strike again until an empty-net goal by junior forward Taylor Anderson with under a minute to play.

Junior forward Gabbie Hughes assisted on both goals.

Buckeye goalie Andrea Braendli allowed only one goal while turning away 20 Bulldog shots.

The Ohio State penalty kill did its job, preventing a goal on all four Bulldog power play opportunities.

Game 2

In Saturday’s matchup, the Buckeyes made sure not to leave Minnesota without a win.

For the second time in the series, Ohio State outshot Minnesota Duluth, and the 45-32 advantage in shots led to a 1-0 win against the Bulldogs.

Ohio State sophomore forward Brooke Bink broke the coldspell for the Buckeyes by finding the back of the net on a rebound. The goal was assisted by junior goalie Andrea Braendli and sophomore defenseman Teghan and it resulted in the first points of the year for the duo.

Along with earning an assist, Braendli captured her first shutout of the season on 32 saves.

The result marked Ohio State’s first win against Minnesota Duluth since Jan. 29, 2016.

Ohio State faces Minnesota State next at home Jan. 22 at 6:07 p.m.