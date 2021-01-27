In a tumultuous time filled with changing modes of teaching, different methods of communication and an increase in overall time spent inside, one thing has remained refreshingly consistent: New Year’s resolutions.

Due to COVID-related restrictions, gyms across the country have been struggling to regain their bearings. A November study by ClubIntel of 2,000 gym members said 60 percent of those surveyed had not returned to a fitness facility, with 41 percent of those members choosing to work out on their own instead. The new year and an influx in health-related motivation offers a new opportunity for gyms to pick up members that they may have lost.

The Butcher Shop Fitness, located in German Village, offers small group fitness classes in person, focusing on the Lagree technique — a high-intensity, low-impact workout that utilizes equipment special to the form.

Amid the pandemic, the fitness studio’s business is booming. Korey Carr, studio manager of The Butcher Shop Fitness, said attendance has increased from 8,956 in December 2019 to 13,662 in December 2020, despite a shutdown period caused by the pandemic.

“We have at least one or two new people every single time, so it’s very promising,” Carr said.

Carr said the studio attributes its success to its mission statement.

“No matter what season of life the client is in, we strengthen, support and encourage all individuals,” Carr said.

The studio offers a 50-minute full-body Lagree session, a 30-30 session and a fundamentals class recommended for beginners.

“You will experience a full body workout that includes strength, endurance, core, cardio — all in 50 minutes,” Carr said.

The Butcher Shop’s new studio opened Jan. 25 and is located at 2571 Neil Ave. and is currently offering a discounted rate of $59 for two weeks of unlimited classes to new clients.

Group Fitness LIVE at Ohio State’s RPAC restarted virtual fitness workouts Jan. 11. With classes typically lasting 45 minutes, Group Fitness LIVE includes a variety of workout sessions ranging from yoga to Zumba and much more.

Group Fitness LIVE has been virtual since April 2020 and has seen steady participation levels since the beginning.

“We had, on average, 230 participants per week in the fall and 216 participants in the first week of the spring semester,” Alice Adams, Group Fitness LIVE manager, said.

Group Fitness LIVE instructor Christina Allen said students could fulfill their New Year’s resolutions by scheduling a workout session with a friend.

“Having another person participate with you kind of helps your accountability,” Allen said.

Adams said beginners should start slow and listen to their body when they are working out.

“If lifting weights doesn’t make you feel good, don’t do that right now. Find an activity that brings you joy,” Adams said.

However, gym workouts are not the only way to stay fit this year. In a post on the RPAC’s website, Hallie Burke, a third-year in human nutrition and lead personal trainer at the RPAC, said movement — simple or complex — is key.

“Finding movement between classes can be as simple as stretching between lectures, taking a 10-minute walk between studying topics, walking around the house while taking a phone call or just standing up for a few minutes every hour,” Burke said on the RPAC website. “Not only will this movement benefit your physical health, but it will equally give your mind a chance to ‘relax and reset’ amidst your academics.”

Students who are interested in joining a Group Fitness LIVE session can do so by visiting the RPAC’s website to register for classes and access previously recorded classes.