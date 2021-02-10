Ohio State residents of Buckeye Village will have an additional year in the family housing complex before the university demolishes the residence to build an athletic complex.

Residents were supposed to permanently move out this May, but several residents voiced concerns over having to move during the pandemic, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in a statement. Leases will expire May 15, 2022. This will be the final extension of the housing contract.

“The university continues to investigate long-term solutions that support graduate student and family housing that is affordable,” Isaacs said.

Isaacs said Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services will help the students in their search for new housing.

The university announced in October 2019 its plans to close the remaining Buckeye Village units, which is located on Defiance Drive on Northwest Campus, in order to develop the Athletic District. The construction is part of the university’s Framework 2.0 plan and 2012 Athletic District Master Plan and in 2016, 18 percent — or 50 units — was demolished for the construction of the Covelli Center.

The university stopped taking applications for Buckeye Village in October 2016 but made some spaces available for rent in 2019, Isaacs said in an email.

Buckeye Village has served as affordable housing for families since 1948. As of October 2019, 89 units were occupied in the village that once had more than 400 one- and two-bedroom apartments.