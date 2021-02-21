A four-goal second period from the Wolverines proved to be too much for the Buckeyes as the two teams split the weekend series.

Ohio State (6-15-1) was shut out for the fifth time this season after a 6-0 loss to No. 7 Michigan (12-8-0) Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes returned to the ice after a 3-2 upset of the Wolverines the night before, and held their opponent to just five shots in the first period. However, a 22-shot second period from Michigan set the tone the rest of the way.

Both teams combined to go 1-for-9 during power play opportunities, combining for 12 penalties, but Ohio State served 35 minutes of infraction time versus eight from the Wolverines.

“To me, it just goes back to another five-minute major,” head coach Steve Rohlik said. “Even though we gave up the goal at the end of it, two-zip, we were still playing hard right there. It was that third goal that almost took the wind out of our sail.”

Period 1

Ohio State sophomore forward Jaedon Leslie won the opening faceoff, then Buckeyes junior defenseman Ryan O’Connell served penalty time for slashing just 0:18 into the game.

After Michigan failed to make the most of its power play, the two teams traded one shot apiece, with Buckeyes senior goaltender Tommy Nappier saving a shot from freshman defenseman Owen Power from the left circle.

The Buckeyes took their first chance on the power play eight minutes later when Wolverines freshman forward Brendan Brisson was called for roughing, but didn’t capitalize.

Both teams finished the first period 0-for-2 on power play attempts and combined for seven shots. Buckeyes senior defenseman Grant Gabriele took his team’s lone two shots of the period.

“We might not have had a ton of shots, but we limited them,” Rohlik said. ”We played exactly what we needed to do.”

Period 2

Despite losing the first faceoff, the Wolverines began the second period quickly. Brisson took assists from freshman forward Thomas Bordeleau and senior forward Michael Pastujov to send the puck past Nappier from the right circle to begin the scoring 1:09 into the period.

Just under three minutes later, Buckeyes freshman defenseman Ryan Dickinson was called for a late hit after Michigan challenged the call. The penalty put the Wolverines into a five-minute power play for the major infraction.

It took 3:42 into the man advantage for the Wolverines to find paydirt as senior forward Dakota Raabe positioned himself in the right circle and shot the puck into the net for his first goal of the season.

Michigan continued to remain aggressive in its offensive zone, and senior forward Jack Becker scored the Wolverines’ third goal of the game on a rebound with 7:39 to go in the period.

The Wolverines left no breathing room for Nappier and the Buckeyes as Bordeleau joined the scoring just two minutes later.

Michigan took 22 shots in the second period versus the Buckeyes’ five.

Period 3

Ohio State came into the final period rather aggressively, taking four shots in the opening three minutes of the third.

Both teams served penalty time in the middle of the period after junior forward Quinn Preston and Bordeleau were called for roughing.

Once both teams returned to full strength, Michigan sophomore forward Eric Ciccolini skated near the crease and scored the fifth Wolverine goal with 7:38 left in regulation.

Bordeleau kept the pressure and went unassisted to score Michigan’s sixth goal just over a minute later, his second of the game. He also added two assists.

Ohio State took two shots thereafter, but were saved by Michigan junior goaltender Strauss Mann. The Buckeyes were outshot 18-11 in the final period and 45-18 on the night.

“We got some things to build on, we got a lot to look forward to next week, a team that’s trying to challenge for a league title,” Rohlik said. “It’s not going to get easier. We got to have a good week of practice.”

The Buckeyes will travel to No. 5 Wisconsin for a two-game series against the Badgers next weekend.