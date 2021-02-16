Known for its dazzling display of flowers and plants, the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens now features a new botanical exhibition with a unique characteristic — it is created entirely out of paper.

From bonsai trees to large succulent wall gardens, Columbus artist Lea Gray is exhibiting her various botanical paper designs in “Bringing Reverence to Nature: An Exploration of Botanicals in Paper” in the Cardinal Health Gallery at the conservatory through May 31.

“Her work was just really nice to be able to bring in. The gallery is a great space because it is the one space in the entire conservatory that isn’t exposed to sunlight or gets hosed down with water,” Bonnie DeRubertis, associate director of exhibitions at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, said. “Her work is so beautiful, and it fits so nicely with our mission.”

The gallery, supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council, features a particularly intricate piece — a miniature glass greenhouse on one end of the gallery floor filled with some of Gray’s creations.

“It’s just a collection of a lot of leaves and moss and little detailed things,” Gray said. “It’s just probably the most magical piece of the show — it’s my favorite.”

After partnering with Gray for design classes in the past, DeRubertis said the conservatory was looking for local, emerging artists to feature in the gallery. The conservatory reached out to Gray around August, with the proposal going through in September, Gray said.

Developing and creating paper designs for about nine years, Gray first began designing paper bouquets, later moving on to nature designs. Gray said she has used social media along with her website, PaperBloom Designs, to publicize her designs and has received national and international attention for her work.

Gray said she uses a variety of materials to create the life-like sculptures, with some of the materials even being found at home, such as a coating made from dry shampoo.

“One of the things, being a paper artist, is finding the right materials, and I think that’s what makes it so fun and expressive for me,” Gray said. “Finding the right alchemy of materials versus, sprays and paints and things — that’s what makes it interesting.”

To recreate different textures of plants, Gray said she uses a combination of spray glue and dry shampoo to create a fuzzy look on the card stock and mod podge to create a shiny look. She also likes to use Italian crepe papers because they allow light to pass through them and curl when you pull on them, making them good for thin and delicate designs.

Nature is an important source of inspiration for Gray and her work, supplemented by frequently discovering new designs through social media, Gray said.

“I’ll come across varieties of plants that just blow me away,” Gray said. “Every day there’s something, whether it’s in my own environment, outdoors or on social media — it’s just constant.”

Gray said she is also offering workshops, including some socially distanced in-person events, to help encourage more individuals in the community to create artwork. Monthly workshops will be held at the conservatory, but only the workshop on May 8 still has open seats, according to the conservatory’s website.

“Bringing Reverence to Nature: An Exploration of Botanicals in Paper” is open for visitors at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets to the conservatory must be reserved ahead of time on the conservatory’s website due to COVID-19 safety protocols.