With one of the largest storms of this winter expected to hit Central Ohio Monday and Tuesday, the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State has modified its coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution hours for Tuesday.

All appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Schottenstein Center scheduled for Tuesday between 7-11 a.m. have been rescheduled for the same times Wednesday, according to a Monday medical center press release. Anyone who can’t make it to the rescheduled appointment should call 614-688-8299.

Appointments at the Schottenstein Center after 11 a.m. Tuesday will continue as scheduled, but all patients should check their phones and MyChart accounts for updates before leaving for their appointment.

The COVID-19 testing station at the Ohio State Fairgrounds will open late at 11 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 5 p.m. Anyone with questions or concerns about their appointment should call 614-293-4000.

Testing at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center will continue as scheduled.