Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Friday, Feb. 19

Let Freedom Sing 6 p.m. online (FREE)

The Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University presents their virtual concert Let Freedom Sing, “a celebration of the African American experience in music,” according to the event page.

Girl Fox 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($30) Rock band Girl Fox will be performing live from Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen in Grandview, Ohio. They will be performing Feb. 20 with a livestream performance available as well.



Saturday, Feb. 20

Detroit’s Queen of Blues: Thornetta Davis 7:30 p.m. online (FREE) Thornetta Davis has won more than 30 Detroit Music Awards and opened for music icons such as Etta James, Gladys Knight, Ray Charles and more. The Carr Center presents a livestream concert of Davis’s latest album, “Honest Woman.”



Sunday, Feb. 21

The Hoodoo Soul Band 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($40) This funk-inspired cover band will be performing live from Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen in Grandview, Ohio, with a livestream performance available as well.



Tuesday, Feb. 23

Violinist Ariel Horowitz 3 p.m. online (FREE) Award-winning violinist Ariel Horowitz has performed with orchestras around the world and founded the Heartbeat Project Music Education Initiative on the Navajo Reserve. Tune in to her concert sponsored by the National Arts Club.



Thursday, Feb. 25

Zoo Trippin’ with special guest Harmless Habit 7 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($40) Columbus-based “apocalyptic party rock” Zoo Trippin’ will be performing at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen in Grandview, Ohio.



FOOD AND DRINK

Saturday, Feb. 20

Vegan for Beginners 5 p.m. online ($1) This online workshop will educate viewers on the benefits of veganism, as well as provide tips and tricks for plant-based cooking.



Sunday, Feb. 21

Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing noon at Olentangy River Brewing Company ($20) The beer experts at ORBC have paired six craft beers with six Girl Scout Cookies. There will be four sessions with limited seating for social distancing.



Monday, Feb. 22

Margarita Day at Cazuela’s Grill all day at 2321 N. High St. and 1542 N. High St. Celebrate National Margarita Day at both Cazuela’s locations with a day full of specials and free T-shirts. Jumbo lime margaritas are $4.99 and to-go happy hour margaritas are available all day.



ART AND FILM

Saturday, Feb. 20

Blink x Blinkink: Making visual content for Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia 11 a.m. online (FREE) This panel discussion will dive into the making of the visual content for Dua Lipa’s 2020 remix of her album “Future Nostalgia.” Directors of the visualizers will be speaking on Zoom as part of the 2021 BFI Future Film Festival, a festival running through Feb. 21 and aimed toward aspiring filmmakers ages 16 to 25.



Tuesday, Feb. 23

trace layer play 11 a.m. at Hopkins Hall Gallery (FREE) Hosted by the Department of Arts Administration, Education and Policy first-year Ph.D. cohort, this immersive research incubator is designed to visualise the group’s research in a new, socially dynamic way. It will be on view until Feb. 26.



Wednesday, Feb. 24

Dame Judi Dench in Conversation noon online (FREE) Dame Judi Dench, known for her roles in Shakespeare plays and the “James Bond” films, joins the National Arts Club for a discussion on her extraordinary career.



Thursday, Feb. 25

Cinema Revival: A Festival of Film Restoration noon online (FREE) The Wexner Center for the Arts is reviving olds films and discussing film restoration and preservation in their annual Cinema Revival film festival.



OTHER

Friday, Feb. 19

COVID in the Community 1 p.m. online (FREE) The Conversations on Morality, Politics and Society presents a panel on how public officials and volunteers have worked together to respond to the challenges of the pandemic placed on central Ohio this past year.



Monday, Feb. 22

OUAB Presents: Writing a Revolution with Angela Davis, Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Michelle Alexander 7 p.m. online (FREE) OUAB will be hosting a webinar with “three groundbreaking, history-making visionaries who have each shaped the ongoing movement for Black lives across generations.”

