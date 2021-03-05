For one year, Ohioans have lived under varying degrees of restriction in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

Today Gov. Mike DeWine gave the first glimpse of Ohio’s chance to leave those restrictions behind, announcing that when the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is fewer than 50 per 100,000 Ohioans for two weeks straight — about 417 per day — all state pandemic health orders will be lifted.

“Achieving this goal is very doable. We can do this,” DeWine said in a Thursday evening address.

DeWine said for the two weeks leading to Dec. 3, 2020, Ohio had 731 cases per 100,000 population and 445 for the two weeks prior to Feb. 3. As of Wednesday, that number was down to 179.

DeWine said Ohio is reaching a point where enough of its citizens are vaccinated, using masks and social distancing that the state can safely reopen. As of Thursday, more than 1.8 million Ohioans have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — approximately 15.4 percent of the state population.

“Our path back is by continuing forward, by wearing that mask and by getting that vaccine,” DeWine said. “And while no one will be forced to take the vaccine, the more of us who can get vaccinated and the quicker we can get it done, the more complete will be our victory, the sooner will we have that victory and the more confidently can we put this all behind us.”