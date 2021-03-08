Lujuana Carson walks through the lobby of Lincoln Tower at about 7 a.m., just at the start of her shift. She warmly says, “Good morning,” to a passing student on their way to class, but they ignore her.

And this isn’t the only instance.

As a housekeeper, Carson is tasked with various challenging assignments such as cleaning up spills, fixing overflowed toilets and other types of flooding in campus buildings. To pass the time and brighten other peoples’ days, she tries to greet them. But more than once has she been met with a cold shoulder.

“If you say, ‘Good morning,’ to a person, then it seems as if the person didn’t hear you or would avoid you altogether,” Carson said.

From these experiences, Carson said she has felt isolated in her job.

“People of color in this position, at least in my role, some people give me the impression that: ‘You do not have the intelligence let alone you should not be in the position because of your complexion,” Carson said.

From various types of behavior such as avoiding or ignoring her, Carson said she doesn’t let it get to her.

“For me, I don’t have a problem with my identity, but the person who may not feel comfortable around me, to me, it’s they who has the issue with my identity or with my appearance or with my position,” Carson said. “I just feel that I have been given an opportunity to lead and do the best that I can.”

In light of the summer protests for racial justice and national outcries surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, Carson said that she was both encouraged and discouraged by the events.

“I grew up witnessing a lot of marches, participated in a few, so to me it is kind of like discouraging because it’s still going on for the same things,” Carson said. “It shouldn’t be a march for the same thing that has been going on all of my life.”

Carson said she also found hope from the circumstances, especially with the new voices being highlighted and people standing up for what they believe in.

At Ohio State, however, Carson said there should be more recognition on staff and staff of color.

“I feel that there should be an acknowledgement that staff does exist. People of color? Yes, we do exist,” Carson said. “Yes, we are able to hold positions. Yes, we are able to express thoughts and ideas. Yes, we are able to advance forward.”

But Carson doesn’t want to be overlooked during her day to day.

“Sometimes it’s just a doorway to shine,” Carson said. “If you have the ability to do, then it should be acknowledged.”

Carson was later promoted to a housekeeping manager role, in which she teaches new hires how to do floorwork, clean rooms and assists students and clients across the university.

Carson added that she is a Christian and prays before she goes to work.

“I just say, ‘Give me strength to go through the day,’ that’s it,” Carson said.

