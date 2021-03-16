A pickup-only Starbucks opened on Neil Avenue Monday.

Jesse Tyson, co-owner of the Starbucks and Ohio State alumnus, said the store will employ students and give back to the community.

“It’s an opportunity for us to actually employ students to be able to do some part-time work while they’re pursuing their education,” Tyson said. “And as an African American in the country, given the things that we’ve gone through in the last year, it’s even more important to me personally that we’re able to do this on this particular campus.”