As isolation begs for companionship, more and more people — including students — have adopted four-legged friends to foster their own wellbeing.

Shelter Animals Count, a nonprofit organization that runs a database of statistics about sheltered animals, reported that the number of pet adoptions across the U.S. increased by about 15 percent in 2020.

Claire Weiper, a third-year in English, integrated language arts and English education, joined 4 Paws for Ability at Ohio State — an organization that trains service dogs for placement with children and veterans with disabilities — after she experienced the emotional support of her roommate’s dog.

“I kind of realized, after a year of living with a dog, how nice it was to come home to a little companion and be able to decompress with him,” Weiper said.

Weiper has been handling her dog, Wolfgang, since last May, at the beginning of the pandemic, which she said helped her stay on track during an unprecedented time in her life.

“My schedule wasn’t certain, and I could barely figure out when to log in to my Zoom classes, but I knew I had to get up by at least 9nine to let him out,” Weiper said. “I had to make sure he was fed, so I had to make sure I was fed.”

Jenna Johnson, a second-year in pre-nursing, said she also adopted her cat, Ned, to support her mental health. She said the responsibility that came with a pet gave her some structure, which helped her to maintain her mental health during the pandemic.

“He helps me get through panic attacks and calms me down when I start to get worked up,” Johnson said.

On top of improving mental health and giving her structure, Johnson said Ned has strengthened her relationship with her roommates.

“He brought us closer because we all bonded with him, and everyone looked after him,” she said.

However, the benefits of having a pet as a student go hand in hand with challenges. Brittany Williams, the director of marketing at Columbus Humane, said the obstacles she notices students face come down to the student’s lifestyle. Mirroring Williams’ observations, Johnson said it is often difficult to find time to shop for Ned, and Weiper said it is easy to forget about daily walks when school becomes overwhelming.

Williams said obstacles can be avoided through the matching process, as some animals require more attention than others.

“The more we know about you and what you like to do, we can usually match you better to an animal, so make sure to talk with your adoption counselor about everything,” Williams said.

Additionally, students who live in residence halls and apartments often face challenges with obtaining permission from landlords to own a pet and providing their pet with enough space.

“It was definitely difficult keeping the dog in such a small space,” Weiper said.

Weiper said she learned to get out and about with the dog to give it space to run and play outside of the dorm.

“If you were to get a dog, definitely know that you have the time to devote to that dog,” Weiper said. “Sit down and evaluate like, ‘Okay, how much time and energy really goes into this, and how much money will I have to put into things, treats and toys?’”

Johnson and Weiper said it is important to remember that taking care of an animal requires balance when it comes to caring both for it and oneself.

“Consider the things you’ll potentially miss out on, and the support you might need,” Weiper said. “There are plenty of Friday and Saturday nights when I end up staying in or I’m out walking [Wolfgang] because he needs it.”

Williams said adoption and regular maintenance fees are things to think about. She said students should consider where the pet might move as students graduate.

“Remember that [adopting a pet] is a commitment for the animal’s life,” Williams said. “When people need to surrender their animals for any reason, we don’t judge, and we love to help people, but make sure to think about the long-term commitment and wherever [students] may move after college because they’ll need to take the animal with them.”

When choosing a shelter or adoption center, Williams said it is most important that the animals are cared for, the facility is clean and the people are friendly.

Williams said although most shelters and adoption centers continue to operate during the pandemic, most are appointment only. She recommends checking the adoption centers’ websites to find out their processes.