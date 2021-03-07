The Buckeyes’ early scoring and quick thinking on the ice snowballed into another shot at a WCHA title.

As Ohio State (12-5-0) and Minnesota Duluth (11-6-0) entered Ridder Arena, both teams set out to settle the score after splitting their January series. Yet by getting on the board in the first and having a goaltender with more than 300 career saves, it was the Buckeyes who seized the moment and won the game 7-2.

Ohio State hit the back of the net first 6:50 into the first period with a goal from senior forward Emma Maltais. Minnesota Duluth quickly evened the score with a goal from freshman forward Katie Davis less than a minute later to tally her first goal of the season.

The Buckeyes were on the second power play of the night when sophomore forward Jennifer Gardiner was able to get past junior goalie Emma Soderberg. Gardiner was then able to assist junior forward Gabby Rosenthal’s goal to put Ohio State up by two goals.

The second period did not end without follow-ups from senior forwards Tatum Skaggs, Emma Maltais and Liz Schepers.

Ohio State’s five-goal second period stands as the most made in any single period during a WCHA postseason game.

Team captains Maltais and Skaggs both had a two-goal night.

Freshman forward Clara Van Wieren snuck in a second goal for Minnesota Duluth, butOhio State junior goalie Andrea Braendli saved 18 other shots to maintain the lead.

Both teams had power-play minutes throughout the game, but Ohio State was the only squad who could capitalize on the time.

Ohio State advances on to the WCHA Final Faceoff against No. 1 Wisconsin.

The puck drops for the championship match Sunday at 3:07 p.m. in Minneapolis.