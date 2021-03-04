Ohio State finished its road game stretch on a high, after clinching victory against Penn State Wednesday.

During the second match against the Nittany Lions, No. 19 Ohio State (12-0) swept No. 10 Penn State (4-4) in three straight sets in State College, Pennsylvania, to end the series.

The Buckeyes cruised through the first two sets, with scores of 25-18, 25-20, until the third set remained close until a kill by freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot secured the sweep.

Ohio State’s offensive power was dispersed between opposite hitters as Londot collected 13 kills and junior opposite hitter Vanja Buckilic finished with nine.

Sophomore outside hitter Gabby Gonzales and senior defensive specialist Hannah Gruensfelder had standout performances for defense, combining for 20 of the total of 45 digs.

The Buckeyes carried a .380 hitting percentage and came in swinging with serves resulting in four service aces.

The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions came close in statistical categories for kills, with Penn State having 41, only seven behind Ohio State. Redshirt sophomore opposite hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova led the Nittany Lions kills, supplying 11 of them.

The Buckeyes previously played the Nittany Lions Feb.17 where they reverse swept them by losing the first two sets, but winning the last three.

After the 3-0 result in State College, Ohio State will head home to the Covelli Center to host No. 5 Minnesota this weekend, with the series opener starting Friday at 6 p.m. and streaming on BTN+.