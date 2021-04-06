Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health who became a fixture of Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefings and helped lead the state through the early stages of the pandemic, said Tuesday she will not run for U.S. Senate.

In a statement, Acton said she will not seek the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Rob Portman but said it was a tremendous honor to be considered for the position.

“Please know I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from my fellow Ohioans, and from across the country. I especially wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all who have worked quietly behind the scenes to help me consider this path,” Acton said. “While I am not entering the race for U.S. Senate, I recognize there is a genuine longing for a fresh approach to leadership that is honest, collaborative, and empowering.”

Acton stepped down from her role as health director June 11, 2020, following multiple lawsuits and personal attacks against her — including protests outside her Bexley home — for her coronavirus-related mandates and restrictions. She stayed in the administration as DeWine’s chief health adviser until August 2020.

After stepping down from her role as health adviser, Acton joined The Columbus Foundation as director of Kind Columbus, an initiative that promotes kindness in the community. She stepped down from this role to consider a U.S. Senate run Feb. 4.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Acton received her medical degree from Northeastern Ohio University in 1990 and a master’s of public health degree from Ohio State in 1996. She also served as an assistant professor in health services, management and policy in the College of Public Health from 2012-16.

Acton said Ohioans should expect more from their elected officials and “inspire a culture of commitment to one another.”

“What happens next isn’t the sole province of our elected officials. It is up to all of us. We must co-create an Ohio that ensures the enduring cultural values of kindness and justice for all,” Acton said.