Joining the Buckeyes in January, Ohio State’s duo of freshman running backs have been inserted into a running backs room that is still looking for clarity.

Despite being thrust into a competition for playing time, freshman running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor have found friendship in the midst of their struggle to get on the field.

Running backs coach Tony Alford said the close bond between the new teammates was developed when they helped recruit one another to play at Ohio State.

“So when you thrust them into a room together, they’re already friends, they already know each other and they’re comfortable with one another,” Alford said.

Outside of the practice field, Henderson and Pryor live together as roommates.

Although the duo competes with one another in practice, Pryor said the competition doesn’t end there, and they continue to duke it out in activities other than football when at home.

“Low-key we compete in everything. If Tre cooks something, maybe I’ll cook something and we’ll see what tastes better,” Pryor said. “On the field as well, we’re pushing each other.”

Both running backs also return to the field after an extended hiatus, as they both decided to opt out of their high school senior seasons — which had been modified due to COVID-19.

Although neither running back saw the playing field in 2020, both excelled throughout their high school careers.

Henderson amassed more than 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year high school career while being ranked the top running back in the 2021 recruiting class and earning a five-star distinction.

Pryor finished his three-year high school career with 4,233 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns, en route to a four-star distinction.

Although the duo missed out on key reps in their senior season, Alford pointed to an eagerness to learn within the duo that has alleviated the stress of not playing 11-on-11 in more than a year.

“They haven’t played football in a long time. You think about the last time those guys played, they were juniors in high school,” Alford said. “I think we’ve gotta — I won’t say temper, that’s probably not the right word — but understand they haven’t played with 22 guys on the field in a long time.”

Alford said that Henderson and Pryor also came into the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on an off day to work on their pass protection, showing their commitment to getting better.

Processing through their first spring practice period, Henderson and Pryor are chasing redshirt junior running back Master Teague III for carries.

As the elder statesman in the running backs room, Teague pointed to the symbiotic relationship between the freshman running backs as reason for their quick growth.

“They’re really close to each other too, they have a friendship and a bond there and they make each other better,” Teague said.

With the Buckeyes pushing toward the 2021 spring game, Alford said Henderson and Pryor’s friendship has served as a catalyst for their improvement on top of Teague’s guidance.

“These kids want to help each other become better, so they help,” Alford said. “It’s not a deal where they’re pitting one’s skills against the next and kinda looking over their shoulder. We don’t have that kind of room, that type of environment. These kids fit right in and I’m thrilled where they’re at.”