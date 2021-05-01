Former Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers was selected with the No. 62 pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Myers was named a captain prior to the 2020 season in which he played seven games at center. The Buckeye bolstered an offensive line that opened paths for an average of 256.9 rushing yards per game, eighth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision and most in the Big Ten Conference.

The Miamisburg, Ohio, native earned First Team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches after garnering a Second Team nod the season prior. Myers was part of four Big Ten championships, and started three College Football Playoff games in which the Buckeyes played during his career.

Myers appeared in 33 games while in scarlet and gray, and started the season in which running back J.K. Dobbins became the first 2,000-yard rusher in Ohio State history in 2019.

The pick makes Myers the first Buckeyes center selected in the NFL draft since Billy Price in 2018.