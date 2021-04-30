Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Fields’ draft stock had swirled in the last month since his March 30 and April 14 pro days, at which he impressed with several deep passes, throws on the run and a 4.44-second 40-yard dash time.

During the abbreviated 2020 season in which he was named a captain, Fields led the Big Ten Conference with 2,100 passing yards and was second with a 70.2 percent completion rate. The dual-threat quarterback threw 22 touchdowns while adding five more on the ground, rushing for 363 yards.

Among 16 Buckeyes who also played their way into postseason honors, Fields earned First Team All-Big Ten recognition while guiding Ohio State to its second-consecutive College Football Playoff and first national championship game since 2014.

In December 2020, Fields was named the Big Ten Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year while also taking home the conference’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year award.

Since joining Ohio State after transferring from Georgia in 2019, Fields threw for 5,373 yards while completing passes at a 68.4 percent clip and 63 touchdowns, good for second-most in program history.

Fields becomes the seventh Buckeyes quarterback to hear his name called in the draft since 2000, and is the latest to go in the first round, following Dwayne Haskins in 2019.