President Kristina M. Johnson’s universitywide email Tuesday acknowledging contention over campus-area policing, sent less than 24 hours after a parent-led petition called for prioritizing student safety, brought swift reaction from student leaders who seek major changes to campus policing.

Johnson stated in her email that the administration “acknowledges the perspectives that are being shared by students, their families, faculty and staff members, and our community as a whole,” calling for both an increased police presence and cutting ties with the Columbus Police Department.

The university has implemented recommendations from the Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being, including community crime patrols, improved lighting and expanded discount ridesharing hours as part of Lyft Ride Smart, according to Johnson’s statement.

The task force, established in late 2020 in response to the shooting death of student Chase Meola, developed a total of 15 recommendations.

Johnson added that the CPD has jurisdiction on and off campus and the mutual aid agreement between the Ohio State police and Columbus police allows university officers to assist in the off-campus area.

Following Johnson’s email, Ohio State student leaders released a joint statement on Twitter calling for the university to end contracts with the CPD. The statement was signed by Undergraduate Student Government President Jacob Chang, USG Vice President Anna Valerius, BuckeyeThon President Ben Smith and Ohio Union Activities Board President Emily Montenegro.

The groups stated that they “firmly condemn the Columbus Police Department, the University’s ties with CPD, and the complacency of our university leaders in not addressing students’ calls to cut ties with CPD.”

The leaders also called for the university to reduce OSUPD’s budget and reallocate the funds to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Student Life Multicultural Center, Counseling and Consultation Services and the Wellness Center, according to the statement.

USG previously released a June 1, 2020 letter calling for the university to cease on-campus operations with CPD and review off-campus police contracts after the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

About 20,000 people signed the letter, which was addressed to the university administration, including Johnson.

Johnson’s email also referenced a report released Monday about conduct by the city of Columbus and CPD during summer Black Lives Matter protests. The review, based on an eight-month research study led by Trevor Brown, dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, listed multiple findings — such as the city being unprepared for the summer protests and inconsistent communication within CPD.

The review also listed recommendations for CPD and city leaders, including taking active steps toward “reconciliation” with community members.

Others in the Ohio State community concerned about off-campus crime include members of the parents’ group, Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State, whose petition Monday, directed at the Ohio State Board of Trustees, netted more than 500 signatures in less than 24 hours, and is directed at the Ohio State Board of Trustees.

The petition lists multiple crimes in the off-campus neighborhood, such as the shooting of Meola and numerous robbery and assault reports and demands “urgency in providing a safer environment on and near campus.”

A late 2020 petition by the group, directed at the administration and calling for a “heavy police presence around and off-campus” garnered more than 11,000 signatures.

When asked if the president’s email was tied to the parent petition, university spokesperson Ben Johnson stated in an email that Johnson’s message was in response to the ongoing conversation about policing, safety and racial justice.