One person is dead after being shot by a Columbus Police officer in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon — at about the same time Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was announced.

Columbus Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 4:45 p.m., on the 3100 block of Legion Lane near Chatterton Road, police dispatch said.

Police dispatch said officers responded to an earlier 911 call from a woman who said another female was trying to stab her, but the caller hung up soon after.

Columbus Police public information officer Sgt. James Fuqua did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated with further information.