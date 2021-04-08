Getting a shot at the Schott just got easier by a lot.

The Campus Area Bus Service’s Shot Shuttle runs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m to transport students, faculty and staff to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Schottenstein Center. The shuttle stops every 10 minutes at the Schottenstein Center, the Ohio Union and Blackburn House.

The Shot Shuttle supports the university’s announcement that beginning April 14, Ohio State will allocate 25 percent of the Wexner Medical Center’s first-dose vaccines to any student, faculty or staff member and aims to make travel to the vaccination site more accessible to the university community, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email.

The shuttle also follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s April 1 announcement that all college students will have access to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to fully vaccinate students by the end of the semester.

Brooke McLoughlin, a second-year in environment, economy, development and sustainability, and Kyla Williams, a second-year in athletic training, said they used the Shot Shuttle after receiving their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Schottenstein Center Tuesday.

Williams said the two would have had to walk about 35 minutes for their vaccination appointment, but with the Shot Shuttle, they arrived at the Schottenstein Center in 10 minutes.

“Without it, we’d be screwed,” McLoughlin said.

A map of the shuttle route is available on the Traffic and Transportation Management website, Hedman said. Passengers can track the shuttle’s location on the Ohio State Compass app.